Musk's 'Abhorrent' Rally Remarks Spark Outrage in Britain

Elon Musk's inflammatory comments at a far-right rally in London have ignited a firestorm of condemnation from British politicians. The tech billionaire's warnings of impending violence and calls for a change of government have been labeled 'deeply irresponsible' and a threat to British democracy.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood condemned the language used by Elon Musk during a rally on Saturday, calling it 'abhorrent'. Speaking via video link, the tech billionaire criticized 'uncontrolled migration', adding: 'Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.' He also stated the need for 'a change of government in Britain' and advocated for 'a dissolution of Parliament and a new vote.

' Responding to Musk's remarks, Mahmood asserted, 'Whether you're a hostile state or a hostile billionaire, no-one gets to mess with British democracy.' Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also criticized Musk, describing his language as 'deeply irresponsible' and 'deeply dangerous.' Earlier on X, the social media platform owned by Musk, Sir Ed expressed concern that British democracy was 'too precious to be a plaything for foreign tech barons,' stating that 'Elon Musk doesn't care about the British people or our rights. He only cares about himself and his ego.'The 'Unite The Kingdom' march in London, organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, attracted over 150,000 attendees. During the event, Musk engaged in a conversation with Robinson, during which he made his controversial comments. Musk stated, 'I think there's something beautiful about being British and what I see happening here is a destruction of Britain, initially a slow erosion but rapidly increasing erosion of Britain with massive uncontrolled migration. 'This is a message to the reasonable centre, the people who ordinarily wouldn't get involved in politics, who just want to live their lives.'My message is to them: if this continues, that violence is going to come to you, you will have no choice.'In Parliament, Mahmood emphasized Britain's character as a 'tolerant country and yes, we are a diverse country,' adding, 'But you can also be English and look like me.' Earlier, a Downing Street spokesperson echoed Mahmood's sentiment, saying, 'The last thing the British people want is this sort of dangerous and inflammatory language which threatens violence and intimidation on our streets.' When questioned about a potential review of the government's use of X, the spokesperson stated that government communications were 'always kept under review.' The Liberal Democrats have urged the government to exclude Musk's Tesla company, which manufactures electric vehicles, batteries, and solar panels, from securing contracts to sell and distribute energy in the UK. Sir Ed Davey argued that these are 'the sorts of things we should look at.' He also stated he would encourage people to leave Musk's social media platform X but clarified that the Liberal Democrats were 'calling him out on his own platform.' During a press conference, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage acknowledged the 'degree of ambiguity' in Musk's language but suggested that if the 'fight' referred to standing up for 'our rights and free speech,' then it was a fight Reform UK was engaged in. Musk previously expressed support for Farage and reportedly considered donating to the party, although he later seemed to change his mind, stating that Farage 'doesn't have what it takes' to lead the party. Conservative shadow chancellor Mel Stride, while acknowledging that Musk's rhetoric was 'the wrong kind of tone,' emphasized the need to address 'the fundamentals of what is driving some of these comments,' pointing to 'illegal migration' as a contributing factor





