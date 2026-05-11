Muslim Agitators and Greens Planning 'Grand Deal' in UK Politics

A growing 'Islamopopulist movement' is plotting an alliance between the Greens and Muslim agitators to 'redraw the political landscape of the UK' in future contests. The Muslim Vote campaign group claims to have a 'five-election plan spanning 25 years', aiming to exert 'real power' as 'kingmakers.' The authors of the report from think-tank Policy Exchange argue that Islamopopulist objectives are 'fundamentally against the interests of the British people and of British Muslims' and that parts of the movement pose the greatest extremist threat in British politics. The Green Party denies any talks with TMV, focusing on issues like the cost of living, the NHS, housing, and foreign policy.

A growing 'Islamopopulist movement' has been plotting an alliance between the Greens and Muslim agitators, aiming to 'redraw the political landscape of the UK', according to a report from think-tank Policy Exchange.

The Muslim Vote, a campaign group, has a 'five-election plan spanning 25 years', claiming to exert 'real power' as 'kingmakers' in future contests. However, the authors of the report emphasize that Islamopopulist objectives are 'fundamentally against the interests of the British people and of British Muslims' and that parts of the movement represent the greatest extremist threat in British politics.

The Green Party denies any talks with TMV, stating its focus on issues like the cost of living, the NHS, housing, and foreign policy





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Islamopopulist Movement Green Party Muslim Agitators Zack Polanski Grand Deal Oh NHS Real Power Kingmakers British Politics Cost Of Living Foreign Policy Housing

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