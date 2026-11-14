Muslim Association Britain Terror Designation Egypt UK

Egypt designates MAB and two senior figures as terrorists. The group continues operating freely in Britain despite its role in organizing over 30 pro-Palestine protests since October 2023.

The Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by a court in Cairo, Egypt, yet the group continues to operate without legal restrictions in the United Kingdom. The Cairo Criminal Court added the association to its official terrorism list this week, placing it among 35 other organizations. This ruling stands in stark contrast to the group's unrestricted status in Britain, where it has played a leading role in coordinating more than 30 pro-Palestine protests across London and other major cities since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Egypt Terror Designation Details

The Egyptian judicial authority designated MAB as an extremist group linked to Hamas, recognizing the organization's significant influence in mobilizing public demonstrations within the UK. Alongside the group itself, two senior figures of the MAB were individually named on the list. These individuals, Dr Anas Altikriti and Ahmed al-Rawi, were among 36 people specifically identified by the Cairo Criminal Court. The designation marks a significant legal shift in Egypt's stance against organizations it views as supporting terrorism, contrasting sharply with the regulatory environment in the UK where the MAB remains unregulated.

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Senior Leaders Terror Designation

Dr Anas Altikriti, who served as president of the Muslim Association of Britain from 2004 to 2005 and is listed as a director, made controversial statements regarding the events of October 7. He described the murder and rape of Israeli citizens as a lie and characterized the taking of hostages as a necessary component of any act of resistance. Ahmed al-Rawi, another senior figure designated by Egypt, has previously argued that British troops stationed in Iraq in 2004 were legitimate targets for militants. Al-Rawi stated that it was the right of civilians to resist British occupation, comparing the presence of British and US forces to the Nazi invasion of France in 1940.

UK Government Response Concerns

Critics have strongly condemned the UK Government for its lack of action regarding the MAB, arguing that the group's links to extremism warrant immediate review. The Home Office, under former Secretary Suella Braverman, previously labeled a major MAB-organized protest on Armistice Day 2023 as deeply troubling due to inflammatory chants and anti-Semitic placards. This demonstration took place just five weeks after the October 7 massacre and coincided with the national day of remembrance, sparking outrage over the visibility of hate speech during a solemn national occasion. The Government's refusal to impose restrictions despite the Egyptian designation has drawn sharp criticism from opponents of the group.

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Founding Links Hamas History

The Muslim Association of Britain was co-founded in 1997 by former Hamas chief Muhammad Kathem Sawalha, highlighting the organization's deep historical ties to the group now designated as a terrorist organization by the UK and other nations. Sawalha, who received a British passport in the early 2000s and became a council tenant in north London in 2003, was found in 2023 to be living in a mortgage-free property acquired with a £112,000 discount. Despite his leadership roles and connections, he has faced no legal restrictions in the UK. The group also faced scrutiny for the removal of former vice-president Mohammed Kozbar from his role as a Met Police adviser in February 2024 after he praised Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin as the master of the martyrs of the resistance.

Broader Implications UK Policy

The Egyptian ruling also designates the Federation of Islamic Organizations in Europe (FIOE), an organization established by the Muslim Brotherhood, of which the MAB is a founding member. This expansion of the terror list suggests a broader regional effort to curb the influence of groups affiliated with political Islam movements. However, the absence of equivalent measures in Britain raises questions about policy consistency and the evaluation of national security threats. The continued freedom of the MAB to organize large-scale protests, despite its designation and the extremist views expressed by its leadership, remains a contentious issue in UK political discourse and public safety debates.