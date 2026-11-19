A new Pew Research Center study forecasts that Islam will surpass Christianity as the world's largest religion by 2035, driven mainly by higher birth rates among Muslims, with both faiths growing but Islam expanding much faster.

Muslims are projected to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035, according to new projections from the US-based Pew Research Center. The report says Islam is growing much faster than Christianity, mainly because Muslim women tend to have more children.

Pew estimates there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims globally in 2020. By 2035, the projections forecast 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians, a shift that would make Islam the world's largest religion. By 2070, if recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under three billion Christians worldwide.

Also read Pew Research Predicts Muslims to Outnumber Christians by 2035

Islam will account for 37 per cent of the global population, up from 26 per cent in 2020, while Christianity is expected to hold steady at around 29 per cent. Pew says the change is driven mainly by higher birth rates in Muslim-majority communities rather than religious conversion. It's the babies, said Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett, explaining that changing religious identity is a much smaller factor than fertility rates.

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Muslim Women Have More Children

From 2020 to 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 for Christian women. Across all other religious groups combined, the average was 1.6 children per woman, below the 2.1 replacement level. Natural population growth is expected to remain the main driver of change, although people switching faith will still have an impact. Around 9.2 million Muslims are projected to become Christian by 2070, slightly more than the 9 million Christians expected to become Muslim.

Both religions are forecast to lose more people through conversion than they gain, although Christianity's net loss is projected to be far larger: 105 million, compared with 8 million for Islam. The world's overall population is projected to increase 29 per cent between 2020 and 2070. Islam and Christianity are the only two religious groups forecast to keep pace with or exceed that growth rate, expanding by 80 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

By 2070, Muslims are projected to gain 1.6 billion people through births exceeding deaths, compared with 792 million Christians. Meanwhile, Hindus and Jews are expected to grow in number but make up a smaller share of the world's population.

Unaffiliated Share Falls Despite Growth

The number of religiously unaffiliated people will grow in most countries, but their overall share is projected to fall from 24 per cent in 2020 to 17 per cent by 2070, because increases will be outweighed by the dwindling population forecast for China, where most of the world's non-believers currently reside. The UK, France and South Korea are expected to join the list of countries where the unaffiliated form a majority, reaching 13 countries by 2070.

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In Britain, Christians are on course to be outnumbered by non-religious people. By 2070, the proportion of Christians in the UK is expected to fall from 49.4 per cent in 2020 to 25.4 per cent. Over the same period, the number of Muslims in Britain will grow from 6.4 to 16 per cent.

UK Christians To Be Outnumbered

Most of the growth in the UK will be seen among the religiously unaffiliated, who will increase from 40.2 per cent to form a majority at 52.3 per cent by 2070. The projections take into account recent differences between religious groups' age profiles, fertility rates and patterns of religious switching and migration. Pew also projects that within 40 years the US will no longer have a Christian majority.

Christians now account for 62 per cent of the US population, according to the research, but will fall below 50 per cent by 2065. In neighbouring Canada, Christians are expected to drop below 50 per cent by 2030. In both countries, a significant reason for the drop is the concurrent increase in the number of people with no religious affiliation.

By 2070, they are projected to account for 41 per cent of the US population and to outnumber Christians in Canada.