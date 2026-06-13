Must Watch Podcast Review: Two Weeks in August, Rafa, and Cape Fear

In this week's episode of the Must Watch podcast, Ali Plumb and Scott Bryan join Naga Munchetty to review three new TV shows: 'Two Weeks in August', 'Rafa', and 'Cape Fear'. They discuss the plot, characters, and acting in each show, and share their thoughts on whether they are must-watch or not.

Every week, the Must Watch podcasters review the biggest TV and streaming shows . This week, Ali Plumb and Scott Bryan join Naga Munchetty to review 'Two Weeks in August', ' Rafa ' and ' Cape Fear '.

'Two Weeks in August' is a psychological thriller, created by Nick Antosca, which follows a married couple who are put in danger when a convicted killer is released from prison, who is determined to seek revenge against them. Ali thought this was a must watch and Scott thought this was not a Must Watch. Ali explains that not only do you have this psychopath coming back for two people, it's their whole family as well.

And so you get all the modern twists and turns you'd expect from something that's updated for 2026, where you have a sullen male, this child who's struggling at school because of relationship issues and lots of other stuff. Ali says the acting talent is so exceptional it's almost just worth watching it for them. Javier Bardem, can you believe it? He's a really good psychopath.

This is the same human being who is a no-country old man and whose haircut alone gives me fear. He has lots of old-fashioned scoring weaved in. I like it. I like that.

And there's an alarm system in their house which, it is not a coincidence, sounds exactly like the psycho stab. For me, it falls into, okay, the good sides first. I think it's fantastically well acted. I mean, it's incredibly expensive to go and put on.

You've got really strong performances. It also has just some fantastic tense sequences and the foreboding is quite violent, as you would be expecting. This is up there, I mean, I think some of the stylistic choices, like in the opening scene, the colours are inverted, so you see people swimming in the pool, well then it looks like they're swimming in blood, essentially. He adds that it also feels quite grounded in terms of the setting and the scenes.

So when the violence does happen, it does give you that creep, that dread that something like this could be happening. The reason why I'm not saying it's a must watch is that it's falling into the trap of could have been a film. And I am thinking, and there's been a film, but it could be a film again. This feels like a two hour film that's been spread out to me.

However he adds that it doesn't take away from the fact that there are some fantastic sequences and there are really tense moments and some of the finest small TV film work that I've seen for quite some time. But then it is plotted out with scenes that you know if it was going to be a film would be on the cutting room floor immediately.

'Rafa' is a BBC drama series created by Catherine Shepard which is set on a Greek island and follows a group of university friends reuniting for a long-awaited summer holiday. Ali says I enjoyed this but I'm not going to say it is a must watch. He adds that this cast is really impressive. I really like them.

I didn't necessarily know them all super well in advance. Jessica Raine is absolutely the star and if I could describe the show in a nutshell, it's... This is fine, everything is fine. Ali goes on to say on the first day, and this is in the first episode, and I thought it was a bit of a move to make this decision, they all take a certain amount of drugs.

Then, as a group, things go super south quickly, including one of the two, not a couple, kissing each other. That's sort of the set piece that kicks everything else off. But by the end, again without giving away too much, things go so wacky and off, it's not good at the end.

He concludes by saying for all of the awkwardness that's sort of funny sometimes, I found myself not necessarily wanting to press play on the next episode immediately. It didn't quite have that hooky, exciting, what's gonna happen next, because I don't think I really like the characters enough. I don't think I'm really engaged with all these different people. I think it sort of captures the pent up energy, the growing animosity.

The unequalness and I think also something that feels incredibly British, the presenteeism versus the actual how you are really feeling and what you are saying to other people around you. He adds it's just a bit too long but it is quite bingeable for me. I didn't have the resentment in terms of finishing each episode. Scott Bryan reviews 'Cape Fear' and says this is a remake of the 1962 film of the same name, directed by Martin Scorsese.

He says it's a remake of the original, but it's not just a remake. It's a reimagining of the story, with some changes to the characters and the setting. The film is set in the 1960s and follows a young couple who are being stalked by a former prisoner who is determined to exact revenge on them. Scott says the film is a thriller, but it's not just a thriller.

It's a drama, and it's a romance. He says the film has some great performances, including Robert De Niro and Jessica Chastain. He also says the film has some great music, including a song by the Rolling Stones. Scott concludes by saying the film is a great remake of the original, and it's a great film in its own right.

It's a must watch for anyone who loves thrillers, dramas, and romances.





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