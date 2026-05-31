MV Hondius cleared for sailing after hantavirus outbreak and extensive decontamination

After a deadly hantavirus outbreak that claimed three lives, the MV Hondius cruise ship has completed deep cleaning and received approval from Dutch health officials to resume operations, with voyages from 13 June expected to continue as scheduled.

The MV Hondius, a cruise vessel operated by Oceanwide Expeditions , has been cleared to return to service after a serious hantavirus outbreak that sickened passengers earlier this month.

Hantavirus is a rare disease transmitted by rodents, for which no vaccine or specific cure exists and which can remain dormant in infected individuals for up to eight weeks. The outbreak was first identified on 6 April when a passenger fell ill, and health authorities later confirmed three deaths linked to the virus. In response, the ship underwent an extensive deep‑cleaning and disinfection regimen supervised by the Dutch public health service GGD Rotterdam.

Following the thorough decontamination, GGD declared that there are no longer any obstacles to putting the Hondius back to sea and will carry out a final inspection before the vessel departs from Rotterdam. British authorities also took swift action. The UK Health Security Agency ordered the 22 British travellers on board to be tested at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, placing them in quarantine on 10 May.

Six of those passengers were released to continue isolation at home on 13 May, while the remaining sixteen remained under medical observation at the facility. Crew members from the original voyage were similarly escorted to quarantine sites, with the ship's captain, Jan Dobrogowski, flown to Poland in a specialized transport. Dutch crew members have been sent home to complete home quarantine in accordance with established protocols.

Oceanwide Expeditions announced that the vessel will depart from the port of Rotterdam to Vlissingen after the additional cleaning measures recommended by GGD are completed. The company expects all voyages scheduled from 13 June onward to proceed as planned, with no further disruptions to the Hondius sailing schedule. The authorities emphasised that the thorough cleaning and final inspection are intended to ensure passenger safety and restore confidence in the cruise line's operations.

The incident highlights the challenges of managing infectious disease risks on confined maritime environments and underscores the importance of rapid public‑health response and strict hygiene protocols for future voyages





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Public Health Oceanwide Expeditions Decontamination

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