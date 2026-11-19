The MV Mwanza struck Bismarck Rock on Lake Victoria after narrowly missing a ferry. All passengers survived, but the vessel suffered damage during sea trials.

The MV Mwanza, a newly operational ferry on Lake Victoria, struck a rock formation on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 am near Tanzania. The 306ft vessel, which entered service this year as the largest ferry on the lake, hit Bismarck Rock after narrowly avoiding a collision with an inbound ferry from Sengerema in northwestern Tanzania.

The Collision Triggered Immediate Damage

The incident occurred while the MV Mwanza was undergoing sea trials and carrying stakeholders on board. The vessel, capable of carrying up to 1,200 passengers, reversed sharply to avoid the ferry and instead mounted a rock formation before crashing back into the freshwater lake. The impact sent thick black smoke billowing from the ship as it moved away from the scene. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

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Witness Accounts Clarify Captain Actions

Witness Bakari Mwigeli stated that the ferry captain acted swiftly to prevent a worse disaster by reversing direction. He explained that the MV Mwanza nearly hit a passenger ferry coming from Sengerema, and the captain's reaction caused the collision with the rock. Mwigeli noted that without this quick reversal, the MV Mwanza would have struck two rocks, potentially causing them to collapse into the water.

Investigation Launches Amid Transport Concerns

An official investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident, which damaged the largest ferry on Lake Victoria. Ferries serve as vital connections for isolated island communities across the lake, providing essential access to the mainland for transport, trade, healthcare, and education. The MV Mwanza plays a significant role in this network as a primary transport link for the region.

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Bismarck Rock Has Colonial Historical Roots

The rock formation named Bismarck Rock bears the name of a statue of Otto von Bismarck, the former German Chancellor. The statue was erected on or near the rock during the German East Africa colonial period. British forces removed the statue during the First World War, and it is believed to have been pulled into the water by the lakeside city, though the name remains.

Recent Global Cruise Ship Incidents Contrast

This incident follows a separate capsizing event in the United States earlier this month in Mississippi. The American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, was docked on the river in New Orleans, Louisiana, when it was hit by the 520ft Atlantic Asphalt tanker shortly after midday on Friday. All 180 people on board were saved in a rescue effort involving the US Coast Guard and local emergency services.

New Orleans Mayor Updates Passenger Health Status

New Orleans mayor Helena Moreno reported that 32 passengers from the American Heritage were treated in local hospitals following the Mississippi collision. None of the passengers sustained critical injuries, and two of those treated were New Orleans Harbor Police officers who helped rescue passengers. The American Cruise Lines vessel is a distinct case from the MV Mwanza incident in Tanzania.