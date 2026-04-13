My 600-lb Life Star Dolly Martinez's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for My 600-lb Life star Dolly Martinez has been revealed as congestive heart failure. Her mother shared that Martinez was surrounded by loved ones when she passed at the age of 30. Martinez's journey on the show, her struggles with food, and the impact it had on her life are also detailed.

The cause of death for My 600-lb Life star Dolly Martinez , who tragically passed away at the age of 30, has been revealed as congestive heart failure . This devastating news was shared by Martinez's mother, Staci Thurman, with TMZ. According to Thurman, Dolly was surrounded by loved ones when she passed away at a hospital in Fort Worth. Reports indicate that Martinez sought medical treatment on March 29th after experiencing illness and various health issues.

Upon arriving at the hospital, she was found to have fluid on her heart and lungs, leading to a medically-induced coma followed by the use of a ventilator. Sadly, despite the medical efforts, she did not recover. Her half-sister and best friend, Lindsey Cooper, was present during her passing and paid tribute to Dolly, describing her as someone who could illuminate any room. Cooper expressed her grief on Facebook, stating that Dolly had a bright personality, and that she could make everyone feel special. She also shared that Dolly's warmth would forever remain with those who knew her. Just days before her sister's passing, Cooper had shared an urgent post on Facebook, revealing that Dolly was in the hospital and battling for her life. She requested prayers and privacy as the family navigated this difficult time. Dolly Martinez's journey on My 600-lb Life began when she was 25 years old and weighed 593 pounds. She required oxygen to breathe during her appearance on the show in 2022. She sought help from Dr. Now to lose weight and ultimately shed 40 pounds. However, she did not meet the criteria to qualify for weight loss surgery. During her episode, Martinez openly discussed the emotional struggles she faced, highlighting how food served as a coping mechanism for her. She described food as a powerful distraction from her darker thoughts and stated it was more than just a pleasure, but also her reason for existing. She revealed how she used food to forget about the misery in her life. Martinez's issues with food began long ago, as she described that food was a coping mechanism to make her feel happy, especially after her father's addiction. She discussed on the show, how she turned to food as a child whenever she thought about her father. On the show, her mother Staci also spoke about the difficult childhood her daughter faced. Dolly's mother noted that Dolly was always a bit different from other children. She also mentioned that other kids were harsh and cruel, leading her to become an overprotective mother. After her appearance on the show, Martinez, who had blue hair, updated her Instagram profile, indicating that she was no longer homeless and was making progress with weight loss. Although her account was set to private, her profile declared that she was 'living day by day' and that she loved 'God and Family.' A June 2024 Instagram post, as reported by Us Weekly, showed her writing, 'I can see how much I'm losing. It's a journey and I'm seeing my worth now.' The news of Dolly Martinez's passing is a sad reminder of the challenges faced by individuals struggling with obesity and the importance of addressing both the physical and emotional aspects of this complex issue. The outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and fans of the show demonstrates the impact Dolly had on the lives of those around her. Her story is a testament to the struggles of many, and her memory will undoubtedly continue to resonate with viewers of My 600-lb Life





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