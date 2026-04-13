My 600-lb Life Star Dolly Martinez's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for My 600-lb Life star Dolly Martinez has been revealed as congestive heart failure. The 30-year-old reality star's passing was surrounded by loved ones. Her half-sister shared a touching tribute on social media, while her mother provided details of her health struggles. Martinez had previously appeared on the show, sharing her challenges with weight and emotional eating.

The cause of death for My 600-lb Life star Dolly Martinez , who tragically passed away at the age of 30, has been revealed as congestive heart failure . Her mother, Staci Thurman, shared the news with TMZ, stating that Dolly was surrounded by loved ones at a Fort Worth hospital when she passed away. Martinez had sought medical treatment at the hospital on March 29 after experiencing a period of illness and health issues, including fluid buildup on her heart and lungs.

She was subsequently placed in a medically-induced coma and put on a ventilator, but sadly, she did not recover. This announcement sheds light on the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding the young woman's death and adds to the ongoing discussion about the health challenges faced by participants in the reality show. The loss has deeply affected those close to her and has prompted an outpouring of tributes and condolences. Lindsey Cooper, Dolly Martinez's half-sister and best friend, was present at the time of her passing and shared a touching tribute on Facebook, celebrating her sister's vibrant personality and ability to bring joy to others. Cooper described Dolly as someone who could light up any room with her laughter, kindness, and loving spirit, making everyone feel special. She expressed comfort in the belief that Dolly had been reunited with their father in heaven. Cooper's post reflected the deep bond they shared and the profound grief felt by those who loved her. The heartfelt message also highlighted the lasting impact Dolly had on the lives of those around her. Prior to her death, Cooper had posted on National Siblings Day, expressing concern about her sister's critical condition and asking for prayers and privacy. The family's public expressions of love and sorrow underscore the difficult emotional journey they were navigating during this challenging time. Dolly Martinez's episode of My 600-Lb. Life aired in 2022, showcasing her weight struggles and journey towards a healthier life. At the age of 25, she weighed 593 pounds and required oxygen. She sought help from Dr. Now, and although she managed to lose 40 pounds, she unfortunately did not qualify for weight loss surgery. During her appearance, Martinez revealed her complex relationship with food, describing it as a coping mechanism for emotional pain. She expressed that food served as a distraction from darker thoughts and provided a sense of comfort and happiness. The show highlighted her challenges with emotional eating, stemming from a difficult childhood marked by her father's absence and drug addiction, and her mother, Staci, often protected her from bullies due to her weight issues. Martinez openly shared her struggles, emphasizing that food was a central part of her life. After her TV appearance, she documented her efforts on social media, expressing that she was 'losing weight and feeling good'. She frequently expressed her love for God and her family and that she was 'living day by day' showing a positive approach. Her story serves as a poignant reminder of the multifaceted nature of weight issues and the significant role that emotional well-being plays in the process of dealing with them





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