My Fair Lady Inspiration Takes Center Stage at Royal Ascot as Racegoers Embrace All-White Elegance

Royal Ascot attendees, including celebrities like Maura Higgins, Geri Halliwell, Holly Willoughby, and Alizee Thevenet, channeled Audrey Hepburn's iconic 'My Fair Lady' look with all-white ensembles, making monochrome the standout trend of the festival despite 'tomato red' being named the official colour of the year.

The prestigious Royal Ascot festival in Berkshire has long been a stage for elegant fashion, but this season saw a notable revival of a cinematic classic.

The 'My Fair Lady' aesthetic, immortalized by Audrey Hepburn's black and white dress designed by Cecil Beaton, inspired many racegoers to don all-white ensembles. Despite 'tomato red' being named the inaugural Ascot colour of the year, white became the dominant hue, especially during a six-day heatwave with temperatures soaring to 27C. Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot highlighted the enduring appeal of the look, noting it balances elegance and drama with bold hats and polished silhouettes while remaining quintessentially British and refined for the Ascot lawns.

Former Love Island star Maura Higgins, 35, wore a custom white Sabina Bilenko Couture dress with a matching wide-brimmed hat and gloves. She shared images on Instagram, captioning 'A vision brought to life for Royal Ascot,' and played the classic song from the 1964 film over her post.

Geri Halliwell, 53, also embraced the trend with a bridal-inspired fitted white lace dress featuring a frilly hem and puffed sleeves, paired with a matching hat, pearl accessories, a burgundy Simone Rocha bag, and nude wedges. TV presenter Holly Willoughby, 45, put her own spin on the iconic costume with a white pleated skirt and wrapover jacket, complemented by an elegant wide-brimmed hat from Jane Taylor London, a £750 Aspinal bag, and a pop of ruby red lipstick.

She captioned her photo, 'Off to Ascot officially here for the horses, unofficially here for the champagne and cake.

' Alizee Thevenet, wife of James Middleton and sister-in-law to the Princess of Wales, made a rare appearance accompanied by Carole Middleton. She chose a prairie-inspired white dress with a pie-crust collar and pink floral embroidery, offering a vintage twist on the Eliza Doolittle look that was praised for its flattering silhouette. Designer Daisy Knatchbull further refreshed the trend with a structured white suit, proving the monochrome palette's versatility.

The collective homage to Hepburn's timeless style underscored how the 'Eliza Doolittle aesthetic' remains a perfect fit for Ascot, celebrating femininity, sophistication, and attention to detail over six decades after the film's release





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