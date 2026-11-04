Mya Kaur Sangha Youngest Bravery Award Recipient

Five-year-old Mya Kaur Sangha becomes the youngest recipient of the West Midlands Ambulance Service bravery award after saving her mother's life during a medical emergency.

Five-year-old Mya Kaur Sangha has made history as the youngest person ever to receive a prestigious bravery award from the West Midlands Ambulance Service. This recognition honors her exceptional composure and quick thinking during a life-threatening medical emergency that occurred in her home in Rowley Regis in February 2026.

Emergency Call and Life Saving Actions

Mya was at home with her mother, Neeta Sangha, and her two younger siblings, aged three years old and eight months old, when her mother suddenly collapsed. Neeta Sangha lost consciousness due to suspected sepsis, a severe and potentially fatal infection. Despite being just five years old, Mya calmly contacted emergency services to report the situation.

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During the call with the dispatcher, Mya provided critical information without panic. She clearly stated her address, her mother's name, and the specific ages of her two younger siblings. The call handler guided Mya through the necessary steps to ensure help arrived quickly and safely for the unconscious patient.

Award Ceremony and Official Recognition

The West Midlands Ambulance Service formally recognized Mya's heroism in September during their annual awards ceremony. She was presented with the Young Person of Outstanding Bravery award by Anthony Marsh, the chief executive of the West Midlands Ambulance Service, and Carmen Watson DL, the High Sheriff of the West Midlands.

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The citation for the award highlighted Mya's remarkable ability to remain calm under extreme pressure. Officials noted that her quick actions were instrumental in ensuring that emergency crews could reach Neeta Sangha immediately. Hospital staff who treated the mother later confirmed that the rapid response may well have saved her life.

Family Pride and Future Aspirations

Neeta Sangha expressed immense pride in her daughter's actions during a public statement. She emphasized that sharing Mya's story was important to show how effectively a young child can handle chaotic and frightening situations. The family wanted to demonstrate that composure is possible even at a very young age during a crisis.

Mya's experience has had a profound impact on her future goals. After witnessing the critical role emergency responders played in saving her mother, Mya has decided to pursue a career as a paramedic. Her determination to help others stems directly from the positive outcome of the emergency she helped manage.