Myanmar airstrikes kill at least 60 people including children in Moe Bye and Rakhine. This follows a recent ICJ genocide ruling against the regime.

At least 60 people were killed and dozens more injured in a series of deadly military airstrikes carried out by the Myanmar military on Saturday. The attacks targeted a wedding venue in the northeastern Moe Bye district and a school in the Magway region, marking a significant escalation in violence during the ongoing civil war that began after the 2021 coup. The exiled National Unity Government reported these latest mass casualty events, which follow a recent landmark legal ruling against the country.

Lethal Strikes on Civilian Gatherings

The exiled National Unity Government confirmed that a total of 60 individuals lost their lives across three separate military strikes that occurred on Saturday. In the Moe Bye district, an estimated 21 people were killed and at least 35 others were injured when a bomb struck a wedding venue where preparations were underway for two displaced couples. Witnesses reported that moments before the explosion, an aircraft flew overhead, after which the bomb hit the location where families had gathered.

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Earlier that same day, two bombings in the western state of Rakhine resulted in at least nine casualties. Hla Maung Oo, the head of a local funeral organization in Mrauk-U village, confirmed that nine people were killed in a strike at a market in the area. Rescuers were seen sifting through rubble as smoke rose from charred debris, with footage showing people wailing over the corpses of the dead.

Devastating Impact on Schools and Families

Two days prior to the Saturday attacks, a bomb and drone strike targeted a school and monastery in the Magway region, killing 29 people. The National Unity Government stated that the victims included women and children. A teacher at the school reported that the bomb landed precisely where parents had gathered to collect their children, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the aerial bombardment.

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In Moe Bye, the aftermath of the wedding venue bombing was described as chaotic and gruesome by survivors. A witness who rushed to the scene found 17 dead bodies and many wounded individuals. The witness reported being shocked and not knowing who to rescue first, noting that missing persons included his own niece. Videos taken at the scene showed bloodied victims being carried away for treatment.

Nway Oo Yaung Chi Foundation leader, who worked through the wreckage, confirmed that more than 40 people were injured and 21 were killed, including five children. The foundation leader observed that most of the wounded were women and children. In a tragic turn, a second bomb was dropped on the same venue after rescuers had arrived to help the initial victims, compounding the devastation.

Global Legal Condemnation of Regime Actions

These violent incidents occur against the backdrop of a historic legal judgment delivered by the International Court of Justice on November 19. Myanmar became the first state ever prosecuted for genocide in this context, with the court ruling that the country committed genocide against the Rohingya minority group in 2017. The 15-judge panel rejected the Myanmar military's defense that the 2017 campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents.

The court found that Myanmar security forces had killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread sexual violence, and committed extreme acts of violence against children. The judgment ordered Myanmar to commit to reparations, including allowing the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of Rohingya people to their homes. The court also mandated that Myanmar investigate and prosecute those responsible for genocidal acts.

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Regime Defiance and Ongoing Conflict

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who orchestrated the 2021 coup and was installed as civilian president after widely criticized elections, responded to the ruling with defiance. State media reported that he stated his government would not comply with inappropriate aspects of the International Court of Justice decision. The Rohingya are a predominantly Muslim Indo-Aryan ethnic group from Rakhine state who have faced decades of state-backed persecution.

The brutal civil war continues to rage, with monitoring group ACLED stating that more than 100,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted. The recent strikes on schools and wedding venues demonstrate the persistent danger faced by civilians in regions like Magway, Moe Bye, and Rakhine. The international community watches as the Myanmar military defies legal orders to protect ethnic minorities and cease attacks on civilian infrastructure.