Myleene Klass Recreates Iconic Bikini Moment as 'I'm A Celeb' Final Descends into Chaos

Myleene Klass launches a new swimwear collection by paying homage to her famous 'I'm A Celebrity' shower scene, while the aftermath of the show's all-stars final reveals explosive backstage drama and accusations of misconduct.

Myleene Klass recently revisited a memorable moment from her past while simultaneously launching her new swimwear collection with Freemans . The 48-year-old TV personality, known for her iconic white bikini appearance on ' I'm A Celebrity ' in 2006, recreated the look as part of a promotional campaign on Instagram.

She showcased a variety of bikinis and a swimsuit from her collection, highlighting designs in gold, black, and purple, and emphasizing the confidence and beauty of women in their 40s and beyond. Klass expressed her excitement about showcasing the Freemans collection and empowering midlife women to feel amazing. The launch coincides with ongoing fallout from the 'I'm A Celebrity' all-stars final in South Africa, where Klass was crowned champion last year.

Reports have emerged detailing chaotic scenes that occurred both on and off-camera during the live broadcast. Accusations of abusive behavior were leveled by Jimmy Bullard against winner Adam Thomas, leading to a heated exchange. David Haye reportedly engaged in a rant, while Gemma Collins and Sinitta dramatically left the stage. A fan account on Instagram revealed further drama, alleging that Haye attempted to reconcile with Thomas after initial heckling, but was rebuffed.

The fan described the situation as resembling a 'Jerry Springer' episode, with Ashley Roberts and Scarlett Moffatt reportedly in tears during a commercial break. Further details suggest the tension continued behind the scenes. It's claimed Adam Thomas, despite being crowned the winner, appeared deeply upset and quickly exited the stage. Reports indicate he even ripped up his crown and threw it to the ground following further provocation from David Haye.

Sources also revealed that host Dec Donnelly comforted a tearful and pregnant Scarlett Moffatt amidst the turmoil, with Moffatt and Roberts expressing their dismay at the unfolding events. The incident has sparked considerable discussion and scrutiny of the show's handling of the situation, with ITV contacted for comment. The entire event has highlighted the intense emotions and competitive spirit that can arise during and after reality television competitions, and the impact it can have on participants





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Myleene Klass Recreates Iconic I'm A Celeb Shower Scene for New Swimwear Range Amid Chaotic Finale DramaMyleene Klass revisits her legendary I'm A Celebrity moment in a new fashion shoot while behind-the-scenes drama from this year's chaotic finale continues to unfold. The TV personality, 48, posed in a white bikini for her latest Freeman's swimwear range, two decades after her iconic shower scene. Meanwhile, audience members reveal unseen tensions between contestants, including David Haye's alleged goading of winner Adam Thomas, who reportedly ripped up his crown in frustration.

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