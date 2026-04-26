Myleene Klass Recreates Iconic I'm A Celeb Shower Scene for New Swimwear Range Amid Chaotic Finale Drama

Myleene Klass revisits her legendary I'm A Celebrity moment in a new fashion shoot while behind-the-scenes drama from this year's chaotic finale continues to unfold. The TV personality, 48, posed in a white bikini for her latest Freeman's swimwear range, two decades after her iconic shower scene. Meanwhile, audience members reveal unseen tensions between contestants, including David Haye's alleged goading of winner Adam Thomas, who reportedly ripped up his crown in frustration.

Myleene Klass has recreated her iconic I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! shower scene for a new fashion shoot to launch her latest Freeman's swimwear range.

The 48-year-old TV personality and former jungle queen posed in a striking white bikini as she strolled along a stunning beach, two decades after her memorable 2006 appearance on the show. The original shower scene, where Myleene confidently showcased her figure in a tiny two-piece, captivated the nation and became one of the most talked-about moments in the show's history.

Now, Myleene is back in stylish swimwear, which she previously joked had been so lucrative that it helped 'put her kids through school.

' The mother of three modeled the white bikini alongside a series of other eye-catching looks, soaking up the sunshine and completing her beachy aesthetic with statement jewelry. Myleene oozed confidence in front of the camera, proving she still has the star power that made her a fan favorite during her time in the jungle.

Myleene returned to the jungle for last year's all-stars season in South Africa, where she was crowned champion, further cementing her status as a reality TV legend. Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes drama from this year's chaotic I'm A Celebrity live final has continued to make headlines. A member of the audience claimed that even more drama unfolded when the cameras weren't rolling.

The finale descended into mayhem after Jimmy Bullard accused eventual winner Adam Thomas of being 'abusive, aggressive, and intimidating,' while David Haye exploded into a tyrannical rant. Gemma Collins and Sinitta stormed off stage, leaving Ashley Roberts and Scarlett Moffatt in tears during a commercial break. One fan revealed on Instagram that David Haye, who had been accused of bullying Adam, tried to make amends by shaking hands with his rival, but Adam refused.

The fan described the fallout as 'something from Jerry Springer,' with tensions escalating off-camera. The audience member also claimed that Jimmy Bullard discussed his contract details and reasons for quitting camp, while David Haye's refusal to stay quiet led to boos from the crowd. Sinitta and Gemma Collins reportedly stormed off stage, with Sinitta shouting, 'You weren't there; it was really aggressive and really intimidating.

' The chaos left Ashley Roberts and Scarlett Moffatt in tears, with Dec Donnelly later comforting a tearful and pregnant Scarlett. Despite being crowned the winner, Adam Thomas reportedly looked like a 'broken man' and exited the stage quickly. A source told The Mirror that host Dec comforted Scarlett amid the fallout, with the presenter and Ashley Roberts expressing their dismay at the situation.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Adam ripped up his crown and threw it to the ground after David Haye 'goaded him' in unseen footage. The Emmerdale actor, who was voted the winner, had the opportunity to speak to Jimmy Bullard after allegedly calling him the 'C-word' in an explosive clash. According to The Sun, David reportedly told Adam, 'You're not a worthy winner,' to which Adam responded, 'This is bullying.

' Gemma Collins, a close friend of Adam, allegedly called David 'a nasty b*d' and said the boxer and Jimmy were 'an embarrassment to reality TV. ' Adam's wife, Caroline, shared a cryptic post on Instagram, referring to 'one hell of a night last night,' adding to the speculation surrounding the drama





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