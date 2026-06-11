Mysterious house on Millionaire's Row in Wales goes on sale for £725,000

A detached five-bedroom property on a prestigious street in Porthcawl, South Wales, has hit the market for £725,000. However, the entrance to the house is barely visible due to overgrown trees and bushes. The property has been described as mysterious by neighbours who have tried in vain to identify the owners.

A seafront house on a so-called Millionaire's Row in Wales has hit the market for £725,000, but the trees in the garden are in need of some pruning.

The detached five-bedroom property features stunning views as it lies on a plush strip of coast in Porthcawl, South Wales. It is surrounded by sprawling homes with balconies and tidy backyards on the prestigious West Drive residential road.

However, the entrance to the hideaway property - known as Brampton House - is barely visible as it has become engulfed by trees and bushes. The home has been described as mysterious by neighbours who have tried in vain to identify the owners. One person said: 'I've been trying to buy it for 25 years but I have never been able to find out who officially owns it.

'There was a man living there up until about two-and-a-half years ago but you would never have believed it. It looked derelict then.

'I believe he may have been the son of the owners but it is very unclear who actually owns and if he was just allowed to stay there. ' The neighbour went on to describe the state of the garden - saying it was 'cut back six months ago so it looked even more overgrown before that'. The house contains half-an-acre of land overlooking Rest Bay and across the Bristol Channel.

It is surrounded by sprawling homes with balconies and tidy backyards on the prestigious West Drive residential road. They added: 'There have been a lot of rumours about it being sold to a developer but no one has been able to find out what is happening.

'I would imagine there will be flats built there but who knows. ' It comes as property experts Rightmove say homes on the premium street rarely come to market - with one currently on sale for £1.1million. The house contains half-an-acre of land overlooking Rest Bay and across the Bristol Channel. There are rumours it was once owned by a solicitor and his family.

One neighbour said: 'The Morgan family lived there - father a solicitor, mother a house wife and son who also became a solicitor he never married and never moved out.

' Another added: 'I was friends with Glyn's son as a child. Went there many times. Remember in the kitchen it had the old service bells.

' The home is set to go to auction with BTG Eddisons on June 25. The listing states: 'The large house and detached garage require complete refurbishment and repair. Potential to create a fine home or convert the space into apartments, subject to planning.

'Potential to separate the plot and create additional sea-facing dwellings, subject to planning. 'Porthcawl is one of the top locations in Wales for surfing, with national and regional competitions held at Rest Bay. Royal Porthcawl Golf Club attracts players from around the world.





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Millionaire's Row Porthcawl West Drive Brampton House Detached House Overgrown Trees Stunning Views Refurbishment Potential To Create Apartments Porthcawl Is One Of The Top Locations In Wales Royal Porthcawl Golf Club Attracts Players Fro

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