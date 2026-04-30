Mysterious Statue in London Sparks Debate: Is It Banksy's Latest Work?

A new 25-foot statue in central London, featuring a man marching off a plinth with a flag covering his face, has sparked speculation about whether it is the latest creation by the enigmatic artist Banksy. The unsigned piece, which appeared overnight in Waterloo Place, aligns with Banksy's politically charged style but remains unclaimed by the artist.

A mysterious new statue has appeared in central London , sparking widespread debate over whether it is the latest work by the elusive street art ist Banksy .

The striking 25-foot sculpture, which depicts a man marching off the edge of a plinth while holding a flag that obscures his face, was discovered in Waterloo Place early on Wednesday morning. The piece is positioned along Pall Mall, near the Athenaeum Club and the Crimean War Memorial, and directly in front of a golden Athena statue.

The artwork appears to have been assembled overnight using prefabricated sections, and a signature reading 'Banksy' is visible at the base, though the artist has not yet confirmed its authenticity. Commuters and passersby quickly gathered to take photographs, intrigued by the political undertones of the piece, which seems to critique blind patriotism and the dangers of unchecked authority.

While Banksy has not claimed the work on his usual Instagram channel, the themes align with his typical style, which often blends satire with social commentary. The artist is known for his provocative and politically charged street art, which has appeared in cities around the world. Notably, Banksy's works are rarely signed, making this piece particularly unusual.

His last major mural, which appeared in December 2023 beneath the Centre Point building near Tottenham Court Road, depicted a child lying on the ground next to another person pointing upward, but it was unsigned. The same artwork later appeared in Queen's Mews in Bayswater, further fueling speculation about Banksy's methods. In September 2023, another Banksy mural, showing a protester being struck by a judge's gavel, was swiftly covered up after appearing on the Royal Courts of Justice.

The artwork coincided with mass arrests during a Palestine Action protest, highlighting Banksy's tendency to respond to current events. One of Banksy's most famous stunts occurred in 2003 when he disguised himself as an elderly man and installed a piece in the Tate Britain. His 2018 artwork *Girl With Balloon* famously self-destructed in a Sotheby's auction, further cementing his reputation as a master of subversive art.

Despite his global fame, Banksy's true identity remains a mystery, though a 2008 investigation by *The Mail on Sunday* suggested he might be Robin Gunningham, a Bristol-based artist. Banksy's works have sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds, yet he continues to operate in secrecy, leaving fans and critics alike to speculate about his next move. The Daily Mail has reached out to Banksy's team for comment, but as of now, the artist has not responded





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Banksy Street Art London Political Art Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

May buys nine foot Blackpool Pleasure Beach statue for his gardenKyle Wilcock says when he saw a giant statue of a miner on sale he knew he just had to have it.

Read more »

2,000-year-old statue of Athena with Medusa armour unearthed in ancient cityThe sculpture was found lying face down in rubble in a theatre in Laodicea in Turkey.

Read more »

Nicole Kidman Shines at Chanel Cruise 2026/27 Amidst Speculation Over Mysterious Hand MarksNicole Kidman dazzled at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 event in Biarritz, France, with her stylish ensemble and enigmatic hand marks sparking curiosity. The actress also opened up about her divorce from Keith Urban and her focus on family.

Read more »

New 15ft gold statue of Trump pumping his fist in the air unveiled at golf clubStanding at 15 feet tall, covered in gold and costing $300,000, a large statue of the President has been installed at his Florida golf course.

Read more »

'Gardens look regal' with B&M's new 'glow after dark' £20 'statue'The new addition to B&M's spring and summer range is 'perfect for garden borders or patios'

Read more »

Coronation Street Jodie's stolen USB contents 'unveiled' and fans are flooredCoronation Street fans have a theory about the mysterious USB stick that Jodie Ramsay stole

Read more »