A 17th-century portrait estimated at £700 sold for £437,500 at Reeman Dansie after being overlooked for decades, shocking its Suffolk owner with a life-changing windfall.

A 17th-century oil painting, identified as the work of a mysterious Old Master, sold for £437,500 at the Reeman Dansie auction house, shocking its owner with a windfall 500 times its initial estimate. The artwork, titled 'Portrait of a Lady in fur trimmed coat and hat', was purchased by a London-based buyer after a intense 25-minute bidding war at the Colchester-based auction house.

Hidden Treasure Valued At 500 Times Estimate

The sale price of £437,500, which includes the buyer's premium and fees, represents a staggering return on an item that was originally valued at only between £500 and £700. The painting hung inconspicuously above a door in a back hallway of the owner's home in Suffolk for 25 years, remaining entirely unrecognized for its true monetary and artistic worth by its possessor.

Also read First public Catholic worship held at historic Soulton Hall in 500 years

Jonathan Benson, a specialist at Reeman Dansie, managed the sale and confirmed that the hammer fell at £350,000 before fees were applied. He described the result as a massive surprise, noting that the final figure was completely unanticipated by both the seller and the auction team, who had categorized the piece as a modest lot ahead of the client's upcoming house move.

Attributed To Rembrandt Follower Monogrammist IS

Experts at the auction house have speculated that the unsigned painting is the work of a Dutch painter known only as Monogrammist IS or Master IS, a close follower of the famous Rembrandt. This attribution is based on signatures found on other works by the same artist and stylistic similarities that suggest a connection to the Dutch Golden Age.

Advertisement

Other specialists have suggested the piece could be a lost original, citing a similar version on canvas that emerged in 2010 and was attributed to the same artist. The lack of a known name for the creator has added to the intrigue of the sale, as only a handful of works by Monogrammist IS have previously appeared at auction, making each new discovery significant for art historians and collectors.

The painting survived a turbulent family history, having been left behind when the owner's great-grandfather gambled away various family fortunes to cover his debts. It was not deemed as valuable or saleable as other treasures at that time, allowing it to remain in the family possession despite the liquidation of other assets.

Owner Surprised By Life-Changing Financial Windfall

The seller, who wished to remain anonymous, inherited the artwork from a Scottish relative approximately 25 years ago. She believes the painting may have been in the family since the turn of the previous century, but had no idea of its potential value while it decorated her hallway for decades.

Jonathan Benson recounted a humorous phone call with the delighted seller after the auction concluded. When Benson informed her that the painting had done quite well, she asked if the proceeds were enough to allow her to turn left or right on an aeroplane. Benson replied that she might even be able to buy an aeroplane herself.

Advertisement

The seller later told Benson that the unexpected news made it difficult for her to concentrate on her bridge game, highlighting the sheer shock of the event. Benson noted that the result will make her retirement significantly more comfortable, transforming a humble household item into a substantial financial asset.

International Bidding War Drives Price Skyward

Despite the initial low estimate, the auction attracted international interest, leading to a fierce competition among buyers. The bidding progressed rapidly, with the price reaching £150,000 and then £200,000 before the final sale to the London buyer.

Benson admitted that he never dreamed the piece would fetch such a sum, describing the market for old masterpieces as often being a case of feast or famine. He suggested that the London buyer likely possessed more specific knowledge about the artist's marketability than the auction house initially anticipated.

The sale highlights the unpredictable nature of the art market, where items can remain undervalued for generations before being recognized by experts. The success of this sale has added a notable entry to the record of works by Monogrammist IS, further cementing the artist's place in the niche market of Rembrandt followers.