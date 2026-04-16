Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Meghan Markle Photos with Netflix CEO

Four of five photographs featuring the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in close proximity to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant have been mysteriously removed from the Getty Images website. The images, intended to signify a strong relationship between Meghan and the streaming giant, were taken at an event celebrating the TV show Beef. Their sudden disappearance, following negative online reactions and amid ongoing speculation about the Sussexes' relationship with Netflix, has fueled further questions about the streaming service's future with the royal couple. Netflix and representatives for the Sussexes have declined to comment on the removals, though a Getty spokesperson confirmed Netflix's request for their removal.

A perplexing situation has unfolded regarding recent photographs of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant. Originally intended to showcase a positive relationship between Meghan and the streaming giant, four out of five images taken at an event celebrating the second series of the hit show Beef have mysteriously vanished from public view.

These photos, captured last Friday afternoon in California, were initially approved by Netflix and distributed to media outlets via the Getty picture agency approximately 24 hours later. The images depicted Meghan in warm interactions with both Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant, including her arm around Sarandos and a tight embrace with Mrs. Avant. However, the public reaction to these photos was largely negative, with many online commentators describing them as awkward and suggesting Meghan appeared needy or desperate to portray a close friendship with the powerful couple, especially in light of prior reports that Sarandos had grown weary of the Sussexes' ventures. Some also critiqued the styling of Meghan in the photos, particularly her green silk dress, deeming it unflattering. Neither Netflix nor representatives for the Sussexes have offered an explanation for the removal of these images from the Getty agency's website. The sole remaining photograph is a group shot featuring Prince Harry, Meghan, Ted Sarandos, and Nicole Avant. A spokesperson for Getty confirmed that Netflix requested the removal of the images, thus they are no longer available for licensing. Insiders suggest that the usual process involves Netflix approving all images captured at their events by Getty, typically at the conclusion of the event. The observed 24-hour delay in image release was considered unusual and indicative of Netflix's careful approach to avoid offending guests. A request to remove images after their initial publication is described as highly unusual, with one source speculating that such a request would likely originate from the Sussexes themselves, given their sensitivity regarding their public image. This peculiar incident echoes the removal of photos from last year's Remembrance Sunday eve, where images of Harry and Meghan attending Kris Jenner's birthday party were taken down after two days. Kim Kardashian later explained that initial permission was granted, but upon realizing the proximity to Remembrance Day, a decision was made to remove the party photos to avoid public perception issues. The broader question of Netflix's continued enthusiasm for the Sussexes' projects remains a subject of considerable debate. Their substantial production deal, reportedly worth $100 million, signed in September 2020, resulted in projects like the documentary series Harry & Meghan and Prince Harry's polo documentary. Meghan also had her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which produced two seasons and a holiday special. Last summer, the Sussexes' exclusive deal with Netflix was reportedly scaled back to a more general 'first look' arrangement. This year, Netflix further announced their departure as commercial partners with the Sussexes' lifestyle brand, As Ever, after one year, amidst reports of unsold stock valued at $10 million. Meghan's team stated this was a pre-planned evolution of their partnership, highlighting the brand's significant success. However, a recent report in Variety claimed Netflix was largely finished with the Sussexes, citing a statement attributed to Ted Sarandos indicating he would not speak with Meghan without legal counsel present, a claim both Netflix and Meghan's lawyer denied. Despite denials, sources within Netflix reportedly suggested the streamer was broadly done with the couple, and the As Ever brand experiment had not been a commercial triumph. Further fueling speculation, it was noted that Ted Sarandos does not follow Meghan or her brand on Instagram





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