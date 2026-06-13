Mystery Surrounds Sarah Ferguson's Absence at Niece's Wedding Amid Ongoing Scrutiny

Sarah Ferguson's unexpected absence from her niece Heidi Luedecke's wedding at her childhood home raises questions, while other headlines highlight crime concerns in London, a look at Wes Streeting's financial past, and a celebrity rift over Israeli advertising.

The unexplained absence of Sarah Ferguson from the wedding of her niece Heidi Luedecke has deepened a lingering mystery around the former Duchess of York.

Heidi, the daughter of Sarah's sister Jane Ferguson, married art consultant Ben Collinson at All Saints Church in Dummer, Hampshire, with the reception held at Dummer Down Farm-the very farm where Sarah grew up. The event was a significant family gathering, yet Sarah, 66, did not appear. A friend expressed that Sarah 'would have been surrounded by love, had she turned up,' noting she could have maintained a low profile.

This no-show is particularly striking given Sarah's past affectionate public statements about Heidi, whom she once called her 'golden niece whom I love so much.

' The timing of the wedding also placed it on the same day as the marriage of Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, to Harriet Sperling. Sarah's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, attended Peter's wedding, which featured senior royals including the King and Queen. The cousins share familial ties: Beatrice and Eugenie are cousins to Peter through their father, Prince Andrew, and to Heidi through their mother, Sarah.

The choice of the princesses to attend the Phillips wedding instead of their cousin Heidi's ceremony further underscores the peculiar silence from Sarah Ferguson. Sarah's current public isolation is part of a broader pattern. She has been seen in public only once in the nine months since the US Department of Justice released the Epstein Files, a collection of documents which revealed damning correspondence between her and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

These revelations led to her being stripped of her royal title last year. Her sole sighting was in April, photographed discreetly leaving a chalet at a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps, wearing a teal tote bag and a white baseball cap. A spokesperson for the former duchess declined to comment on her absence from the wedding or her general whereabouts.

In other news, swimwear designer Melissa Odabash, known for clients like the Kardashians and the Princesses, voiced her fear over rising bike-enabled theft in London, describing attempts to steal from her and her decision to avoid wearing jewelry. So angered by the crime surge under Mayor Sadiq Khan, she mused about running against him, declaring 'I should be Mayor of London.

' Separately, a retrospective look at Labour's Wes Streeting reveals his first media mention in 2006 was about credit card debt racked up as a Cambridge student, a detail that contrasts with his current 'wealth tax' platform. Finally, eco-activist Livia Giuggioli, ex-wife of actor Colin Firth, cancelled a visit from Gwyneth Paltrow due to the actress's campaign for an Israeli property company, a move Livia calls 'completely unacceptable' given her boycott stance over Israel's actions in Gaza





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Sarah Ferguson Heidi Luedecke Wedding Epstein Files Royal Family Sarah Ferguson Whereabouts London Crime Melissa Odabash Sadiq Khan Wes Streeting Credit Card Debt Livia Giuggioli Gwyneth Paltrow Israeli Property Boycott Israel

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