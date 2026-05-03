Mystery Token Handed to Queen Camilla After King Charles's US Congress Address

Video footage reveals Congressman Jimmy Patronis discreetly gave Queen Camilla a coin after King Charles addressed the US Congress, mirroring a similar gesture made to Donald Trump last year. The significance of the congressional challenge coin and the timing of the gift are under scrutiny.

A recently surfaced video captures a noteworthy moment during King Charles and Queen Camilla 's state visit to the United States: the discreet presentation of a token to Queen Camilla by Congressman Jimmy Patronis following the King's address to the US Congress.

The King's speech, delivered on the second day of the historic visit, marked only the second time a British monarch has addressed the American legislative body, following the precedent set by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The address itself was met with enthusiastic reception, punctuated by multiple standing ovations from US lawmakers. Following the formal proceedings, Charles and Camilla engaged in a series of meetings and handshakes with various politicians.

It was during this interaction that Congressman Patronis subtly slipped a small, round, blue coin into Queen Camilla’s hand. The Queen, appearing pleased, offered a smile and expressed her gratitude for the gift. This gesture is particularly interesting given Congressman Patronis’s previous actions. Just last year, in July, he was observed presenting a strikingly similar coin to former President Donald Trump.

He subsequently confirmed via social media that the item was a congressional challenge coin. Footage of the encounter shows Trump carefully examining the coin, inspecting both sides, while Patronis explained the significance of the design, specifically highlighting the depiction of the Gulf of America on the reverse side. Trump responded with a brief acknowledgment, wishing Patronis well.

Congressional challenge coins are not merely souvenirs; they are traditionally bestowed as a mark of respect and recognition, signifying outstanding service, achievement, or contribution in areas such as military service, public service, or community involvement. They can also serve as commemorative items, marking significant events, anniversaries, or legislative milestones. The timing of the gift to Queen Camilla is also notable, coinciding with the approaching three-year anniversary of her coronation.

The King’s address to Congress was itself a significant event, beginning with a remarkable four-minute standing ovation as he entered the chamber. This initial display of respect was followed by further applause as he commenced his speech and throughout the 20-minute address. In his remarks, King Charles expressed his gratitude for the honor of addressing the Joint Meeting of Congress and extended thanks to the American people for their warm welcome during this semiquincentennial year of the Declaration of Independence.

He emphasized the long-standing and intertwined destinies of the United Kingdom and the United States, referencing the enduring connection between the two nations. He even included a witty observation from Oscar Wilde, noting the shared history but acknowledging the linguistic differences. The gesture by Congressman Patronis, and the subsequent attention it has garnered, adds another layer of intrigue to the royal visit.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted by The Daily Mail for comment regarding the token presented to Queen Camilla, but has yet to respond. The nature of the coin and its specific design remain unknown, fueling speculation about the message it carries and the significance of its presentation to the Queen





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