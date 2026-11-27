Former National Australia Bank manager Steven Knowles appeals his firing, citing toxic culture and excessive workload. The bank faces further scrutiny as whistleblowing allegations mount.

Steven Knowles, a former banker with the National Australia Bank, has formally lodged an appeal against a Fair Work Commission decision that upheld his dismissal. The Brisbane-based Senior Banking Manager, who spent 28 years with the institution, argued that his termination was unjust after he was forced to endure extreme working conditions. He stated that the environment was so oppressive he became genuinely scared to attend his workplace daily.

Details of the Appeal Filing

Mr. Knowles was terminated in May 2025, just eight months after receiving a promotion to the role of Senior Banking Manager. His initial unfair dismissal claim was rejected by Commissioner Hunt, who determined the sacking was fair and reasonable. However, Mr. Knowles recently filed a notice of appeal, challenging the reasoning behind the commissioner's original judgment. The central focus of this new legal action is whether the misconduct allegations presented by the bank were justified under the circumstances.

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Disputed Misconduct Allegations

The bank initially claimed Mr. Knowles committed misconduct by failing to action four covenants within the required reporting timeframe. Commissioner Hunt rejected Mr. Knowles' defense that he followed instructions to stop working on these covenants, which were reassigned to other staff three days before the deadline. The commissioner stated that Mr. Knowles was never going to meet the deadline because he had not read the relevant policy, describing it as a short seven-page document that should take less than 15 minutes to review.

Toxic Workplace Environment Claims

Mr. Knowles maintained that his failure to comply was a direct result of an unwinnable workload situation. He cited an annualized staff churn rate of around 86 percent, noting that six of his team members had already left within five months of his role. Emails tendered to the commission show he repeatedly warned that other bankers were buckling under pressure. A former colleague described the workplace as a woeful environment and a dire example of corporate management, echoing Mr. Knowles' feelings of dread about going to work.

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Disproportionate Warning and Email Incident

Another point of contention involves a formal warning Mr. Knowles received for emailing brokers outside of work hours. He had sent a joking message asking if there were any spare chairs at a broker's company, accompanied by a smiley emoji. The bank cited this emoji as evidence he was attempting to solicit employment, which Mr. Knowles denied, arguing it was simply an attempt at affability. Commissioner Hunt found the warning over this email to be grossly disproportionate.

Financial Misrepresentation and Bank Controversy

Mr. Knowles also challenged the bank's claim that his delay in processing a loan extension caused a customer account to fall into a $2.6 million excess position. The bank later conceded that the facility had, in fact, remained secured throughout the incident. This appeal comes amid broader controversy for the National Australia Bank, which is facing scrutiny from an Instagram whistleblowing page led by former consultant Daniela LoCastro. Chief Executive Andrew Irvine has previously condemned such accounts, but the page has received over 2,000 submissions alleging poor treatment and a boys' club culture.