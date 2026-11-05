NAB Forecasts Australian Unemployment to Reach 5.5 Percent by Early 2028

National Australia Bank projects economic growth will slow to 1 percent in 2027, driving unemployment up to 5.5 percent by early 2028 due to past interest rate hikes.

National Australia Bank has issued a stark warning regarding the trajectory of the Australian economy, predicting that the national unemployment rate will climb to 5.5 percent by early 2028. This grim forecast accompanies a broader outlook of significant economic deceleration, with real gross domestic product growth projected to stagnate at just 1 percent in 2027. The sobering details were unveiled in the lender's annual report, which was released on Thursday.

NAB Economic Forecasts Show Sharp Slowdown

The major financial institution anticipates that economic growth will slow sharply over the next two years. This deceleration is primarily driven by the lagging impact of higher interest rates flowing through the broader economy. The bank explicitly states that years of below-trend growth will cause unemployment to rise gradually over the medium term.

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National Australia Bank detailed that real GDP growth is expected to fall from an annualized level of approximately 2.9 percent during the second half of 2025. This figure is forecast to drop to 1.4 percent over the course of 2026. The downward trend is projected to continue, falling further to just 1.0 percent over 2027 before some slight improvement occurs during 2028.

RBA Rate Hikes Weigh on Economic Growth

A central factor in this pessimistic outlook is the cumulative effect of monetary policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia. National Australia Bank noted that economic growth is currently being weighed down by 125 basis points of cash rate increases since February 2026. These hikes were implemented by the central bank specifically to tackle persistent inflationary pressures within the domestic market.

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The lender explained that the full force of these rate adjustments has yet to be felt across all sectors of the economy. As borrowing costs remain elevated, consumer spending and business investment are likely to remain subdued. This lack of momentum is what National Australia Bank cites as the primary driver for the reduced growth figures seen in their latest projections for 2026 and 2027.

Unemployment Trends and Future Outlook

The relationship between sluggish growth and rising joblessness is a key concern for National Australia Bank. As economic activity contracts, businesses are expected to reduce hiring and potentially freeze recruitment. This dynamic creates a labor market environment where unemployment can creep upward even if the absolute level of job losses is not catastrophic.

The forecast points to a gradual increase in the unemployment rate rather than a sudden spike. National Australia Bank expects the rate to reach 5.5 percent by early 2028. This timeline suggests that the labor market will remain under pressure for several more quarters as the economy adjusts to the new interest rate environment.

Stakeholder Reactions and Economic Implications

These findings from the National Australia Bank annual report highlight the tension between controlling inflation and maintaining employment levels. The 125 basis points of rate increases since February 2026 have successfully targeted price stability, but they have also suppressed demand. This suppression is directly contributing to the reduced growth numbers cited in the report.

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Investors and policymakers are now monitoring these forecasts closely. The projection of 1 percent growth in 2027 indicates a near-stagnation phase for the Australian economy. Such a low growth rate typically correlates with increased financial stress for households and businesses that are still servicing debt at higher interest rates.

The report serves as a cautionary tale for consumers who may be expecting a quick return to pre-rate-hike economic conditions. National Australia Bank's data suggests that recovery will be slow and uneven. The gradual rise in unemployment to 5.5 percent by early 2028 is a clear indicator that the path to stability is long.

While some improvement is anticipated during 2028, the immediate future remains challenging. The combination of low GDP growth and rising unemployment poses significant risks to economic confidence. National Australia Bank's warnings emphasize the need for caution as the economy navigates the aftermath of aggressive monetary tightening.

The release of this annual report provides a clear, albeit negative, roadmap for the next few years. It underscores the difficulty central banks face in balancing multiple economic objectives. As the RBA cash rate increases continue to work through the system, the real-world impacts on jobs and growth will become increasingly apparent to all stakeholders involved.