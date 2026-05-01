Nadia Sawalha Claims 'Dark Forces' Behind Husband's Antisemitism Suspension

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha defends her husband, Mark Adderley, after he was suspended from the Green Party for making antisemitic remarks online, claiming 'dark forces' are at play. The controversy has sparked calls for an ITV investigation.

Nadia Sawalha , a prominent television personality known for her role on Loose Women , has publicly attributed her husband's recent suspension from the Green Party to the influence of shadowy 'dark forces'.

The suspension of Mark Adderley, a Green Party candidate, stemmed from a series of deeply concerning online statements discovered on his YouTube channel. These statements included comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany, accusations that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad was responsible for terrorist attacks against Jewish communities, and the propagation of dangerous conspiracy theories linking Jewish individuals to significant global events like the September 11 attacks and the Bondi Beach massacre in Australia.

Adderley also expressed support for the horrific October 7th attacks perpetrated by Hamas, celebrating the 'courage' of the perpetrators. Sawalha responded to the suspension with a lengthy 21-minute video posted on social media, vehemently defending her husband and dismissing the accusations as a 'slanderous' and unfair punishment. She characterized Adderley as a profoundly decent and intelligent man with a generous heart, and insisted that the situation was orchestrated by unseen 'dark forces' manipulating events.

Her defense has drawn significant criticism, particularly from organizations dedicated to combating antisemitism. Campaign Against Antisemitism has formally called on ITV, the broadcaster of Loose Women, to launch an investigation into Sawalha's statements, questioning the nature of the 'dark forces' she referenced and expressing concern that she appeared to be reinforcing the very conspiratorial narratives that led to her husband's suspension.

The organization argued that her public support for Adderley raises questions about her suitability to continue as a Loose Women panellist, suggesting she may be 'too loose-tongued' for the role. Sawalha maintains that the accusations against her husband have been taken out of context and claims they possess comprehensive recordings to substantiate their claims.

She further described the suspension process as a 'carve up', asserting that her husband's activism was motivated by genuine altruism and a courageous stance in support of the Palestinian cause. The controversy extends beyond the immediate fallout of Adderley's suspension. It has ignited a broader debate about the responsibility of public figures to address antisemitism and the potential for their platforms to amplify harmful rhetoric.

Adderley's online activity included promoting claims of 'Israeli false flag' operations and linking Israel to various incidents, including the attempted assassination of Charlie Kirk and a missile attack on a British base in Cyprus. The Green Party acted to suspend him following mounting pressure from antisemitism campaigners and politicians, including Communities Minister Steve Reed. Adderley himself reacted with outrage, claiming he had dedicated his life to fighting racism.

ITV has issued a statement clarifying that Sawalha's views are her own and do not reflect the views of the broadcaster, emphasizing her status as an independent commentator and freelance panellist. However, the situation continues to generate scrutiny, with critics arguing that Sawalha's prominent role on a mainstream daytime television show risks exposing a wider audience to potentially harmful viewpoints.

The incident also adds to the existing pressure on the Green Party, which is already facing questions about the social media histories of its candidates in the lead-up to local elections. The case highlights the complex intersection of political activism, personal beliefs, and public responsibility in the age of social media





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Nadia Sawalha Mark Adderley Green Party Antisemitism Loose Women

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