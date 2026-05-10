Nadia Sawalha Sidelined from Loose Women Over Alleged Anti-Semitic Theories

ITV star Nadia Sawalha has been dropped from Loose Women following accusations of sharing dangerous and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on her joint YouTube channel with her husband.

Nadia Sawalha , a long-standing figure on the ITV daytime program Loose Women , has reportedly been removed from the panel following a series of highly controversial social media posts.

The 61-year-old presenter, who has been a core part of the show's original lineup since its inception in 1999, was conspicuously absent from recent broadcasts and is not expected to appear in the coming week. Sources indicate that the broadcaster is distancing itself from Sawalha due to allegations that she has disseminated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, which some critics and colleagues have described as unhinged.

While some insiders claim that both ITV and the presenter are simply taking a necessary break to allow tensions to cool before discussing a potential return, others suggest that the nature of her online activity has become untenable for a public-facing role at the network. Much of the controversy stems from a YouTube channel managed by Sawalha and her husband, Mark Adderley, titled 'Coffee Moaning'. The platform has become a hub for content that critics label as conspiratorial and dangerous.

Mr. Adderley, aged 55, was previously suspended from the Green Party after making comments that were widely condemned as anti-Semitic, including drawing parallels between the state of Israel and Nazi Germany. This suspension effectively prevented him from standing as a candidate in Croydon, a move that Sawalha has vehemently contested. On their YouTube channel, the couple has allegedly discussed theories involving Israeli false flag operations, specifically in relation to missile attacks and the assassination of political figures.

These posts have triggered alarms among colleagues at ITV and external observers, who argue that the rhetoric crosses the line from political critique into hate speech, with some expressing concern for the presenter's mental health. In response to the backlash, Nadia Sawalha has remained defiant, frequently utilizing her platform to claim that 'dark forces' are conspiring to smear her husband and dismantle his reputation. She has specifically pointed towards the Labour Party as a source of this alleged persecution.

Sawalha has defended her husband as a kind and altruistic man whose activism for Palestinians is a sign of courage rather than prejudice. She maintains that the accusations against them have been stripped of context and insists that they possess recordings to prove their innocence. She described the process leading to her husband's suspension as a 'carve up' and insisted his actions were totally altruistic in nature. Despite these assertions, the pressure on ITV has intensified.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has called for a full investigation into Sawalha's conduct, questioning the appropriateness of her remaining in her role. Further criticism has come from Alex Hearn of the advocacy group Labour Against Antisemitism, who characterized the presenter's online rants as vile and unhinged. The sentiment within the industry appears to be one of growing concern, not only for the social impact of such theories but also for the professional standards of the network.

While ITV has officially declined to comment on the specifics of her employment status, the general consensus among insiders is that the broadcaster is taking a dim view of the situation. The prospect of a return to Loose Women remains uncertain, with any potential comeback contingent upon a review meeting between the network and Sawalha to determine if her presence is still viable for the show





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