Nadiya Bychkova in Talks to Join I'm A Celebrity After Strictly Exit

Ukrainian dancer Nadiya Bychkova, recently departed from Strictly Come Dancing, is reportedly in advanced negotiations to appear on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. ITV bosses are eager to sign her following her exit from the BBC show.

Nadiya Bychkova , the Ukrainian professional dancer known for her nine-year tenure on Strictly Come Dancing , is reportedly in advanced negotiations to join the lineup of ITV 's popular reality series I'm A Celebrity ...

Get Me Out Of Here. Following her departure from the BBC's flagship dance show, Bychkova has reportedly caught the attention of ITV executives, who are eager to secure her for the upcoming jungle series. An industry insider revealed that Nadiya has long been a target for the programme but was previously unavailable due to her Strictly commitments.

Now a free agent, she is fielding numerous offers, with I'm A Celebrity bosses particularly keen to sign her, even suggesting she may need to turn down other opportunities to commit. Bychkova announced her exit from Strictly in March via Instagram, expressing gratitude for her time on the show. Her departure was part of a larger shake-up that saw several professional dancers, including Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez, leaving the series.

The BBC issued a statement praising Nadiya's "incredible contribution," highlighting her elegance, artistry, and dedication, and confirming she remains a cherished member of the Strictly family. Meanwhile, Strictly is set to introduce new professional dancers in 2026, with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas returning. New hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe will take over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in September.

Johannes Radebe, who is transitioning from professional dancer to co-host, clarified that he will continue dancing on the show. In an interview with The Sun, he stated emphatically that he is not "hanging up his dancing shoes," calling the idea a "travesty.

" He hinted at a plan to remain involved in dance segments, saying fans will still see him performing. His new co-host Josh Widdicombe echoed the sentiment in an Instagram behind-the-scenes clip, expressing disbelief at the upcoming changes. The shift in hosting duties marks a significant evolution for Strictly, while Bychkova's potential move to I'm A Celebrity signals a new chapter in her television career, capitalizing on her public appeal and dance credentials





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