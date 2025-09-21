Nadiya Bychkova Stuns in Studio as She Prepares for Strictly, While Kai Widdrington Finds New Love

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova wows in the studio ahead of the launch, while her ex, Kai Widdrington, goes Instagram official with his new girlfriend. Nadiya discusses her avoidance of dating apps and her focus on real-life connections. Developments in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing add to the anticipation of the fans.

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova showcased her impressive dance moves in the studio ahead of the highly anticipated launch show, radiating confidence in a sleek black underwear set from the sustainable brand Step One. The professional dancer, 36, shared a sizzling reel on Instagram, flaunting her toned physique in a SmoothFit padded bra and matching black bikini briefs.

Her captivating performance included twirls, spins, and high kicks, demonstrating her flexibility and remarkable footwork. She added height to her look with a pair of black boots, proving her readiness for another glamorous season on the ballroom floor. Nadiya captioned the post, Serving a little flash vibes moment in the studio (dancing emoji) with @stepone.life, highlighting the comfort and support of the brand's underwear. This post also signifies her dedication to finding a balance between her demanding career and personal comfort needs, particularly as she also balances her career with the responsibilities of raising her child. \Further emphasizing the ongoing developments in her personal life, Nadiya also discussed her current approach to dating. She revealed that she is avoiding dating apps following her split from fellow Strictly professional Kai Widdrington. During the launch of Neer, a new social networking app designed to foster meaningful in-person connections, Nadiya shared her perspective on modern dating. She emphasized the importance of fostering real conversations over online swiping. Kai, on the other hand, has found new love with executive assistant Chloe Wells. They have recently made their relationship public on social media, with Kai expressing his happiness. The couple is reportedly planning to move in together soon, indicating a significant step in their relationship. Sources suggest that Chloe's preference for privacy and her disinterest in the spotlight have contributed to Kai's happiness. \Meanwhile, other Strictly news includes the return of Thomas Skinner with Amy Dowden as his dance partner amid a cheating scandal. This development adds another layer of anticipation and excitement to the upcoming season. The focus, however, is predominantly on Nadiya's personal life and professional commitments. Her confidence, demonstrated through her captivating studio performance and her views on dating, continues to make her a prominent figure within the show. The combination of professional success and personal resilience further solidifies her position within the Strictly Come Dancing family and with her personal brand partnership with Step One. With the launch of the new series and the recent reveal of the contestants and their partners, the fans look forward to a fresh wave of entertainment from the ballroom floor





