Naga Munchetty Earns Thousands in External Fees Amid BBC Conduct Probe

Despite a formal investigation into her behavior at BBC Breakfast, Naga Munchetty continues to receive significant payment for outside engagements, including high-profile events and podcast appearances, adding to her £360,000 annual salary.

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty , 51, has continued to earn substantial additional income through external engagements in 2026, atop her already significant BBC salary. Despite facing internal disciplinary action over bullying allegations and a formal investigation into her conduct that jeopardizes her future at the broadcaster, Munchetty has participated in several high-profile paid events.

These include hosting a panel at Soho House Manchester for the BRIT Awards after-party, attending the Emirates Festival of Literature in Dubai for a talk on her book, and recording a podcast episode described as a masterclass in interviewing. Her external earnings, which the BBC tracks in quarterly registers, add thousands to her annual compensation, which already stands at £360,000 after a £10,000 raise last year-nearly double that of her co-host Charlie Stayt.

The payments for these side activities are subject to BBC guidelines requiring management approval and strict adherence to conflict-of-interest, impartiality, and endorsement rules. However, Munchetty's continued presence on the external earnings list, even amid scrutiny, raises questions about how rigorously those policies are enforced. The ongoing investigation, which has led to her being monitored and limited in her interactions on set, coincides with broader turmoil at the BBC following the resignation of former news chief Deborah Turness.

Sources indicate that the unresolved situation has become a burden on the Breakfast programme, with further complaints emerging during the review process. The BBC has declined to comment on individual HR matters, leaving Munchetty's status and the permissibility of her external work in a state of uncertainty





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Naga Munchetty BBC Breakfast External Earnings Bullying Investigation BBC Salary Soho House Event Emirates Festival Of Literature Conflict Of Interest

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