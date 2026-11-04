Nahji Chu Breaks Down Over Hardships Of Running Lady Chu In Australia

Lady Chu owner Nahji Chu reveals the emotional toll of running a business in Australia, citing a lack of appreciation despite hard work, while defending her decision to stay in Sydney.

Nahji Chu, the proprietor of the acclaimed Vietnamese eatery Lady Chu in Potts Point, Sydney, has publicly expressed the profound emotional strain associated with operating a business in Australia. During a candid interview on the Where2fromhere podcast, Ms. Chu described the local business environment as 'really hard,' highlighting a sense of exhaustion and a perceived lack of gratitude from the public for her efforts.

The restaurant owner, who established Lady Chu as a takeaway spot in 2019 before expanding it into a sit-down dining destination in 2021 along Roslyn Street, broke down while discussing the relentless demands of the industry. She shared her sentiments with host Renae Leith-Manos, revealing that the constant pressure to maintain competitive pricing while navigating high operational costs has taken a significant emotional toll on her and her team.

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The Emotional Cost Of Business Operations

Ms. Chu, who was born in Laos to a Vietnamese family and arrived in Australia as a child refugee at the age of eight, expressed deep empathy for other hardworking Australians who face similar challenges. She noted that despite the immense effort required to keep a business afloat, there is a distinct absence of recognition for these contributions. 'We work so hard and we get nothing, you get no thanks,' she stated, emphasizing the frustration of providing affordable meals without receiving acknowledgment for the price points offered to customers.

She further explained that while business is inherently commercial, the personal investment often goes unnoticed by patrons. 'No one ever says, hey, thanks Nahji for the price point,' she remarked, underscoring the disconnect between the labor involved and the consumer expectation of low costs. This lack of verbal appreciation contributes to the feeling that her efforts are taken for granted, adding to the cumulative stress of running a popular venue in one of Sydney's busiest dining precincts.

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Commitment To Staying In Australia

Despite the difficulties she articulated, Ms. Chu ruled out the possibility of relocating her business overseas, viewing such a move as a abandonment of her long-term goals. She compared leaving Australia to quitting high school before sitting the HSC, indicating that she has invested too much time and energy to walk away. 'I want to reap the benefits of what I've done in Australia,' she affirmed, signaling her resolve to remain a fixture in the local dining scene.

Her decision is rooted in a desire to establish a lasting legacy and capitalize on the foundation she has built over the past several years. Ms. Chu emphasized that her identity and professional journey are deeply intertwined with her experience in Sydney, making the prospect of moving abroad feel incongruent with her personal and professional trajectory. This commitment reflects a broader determination to succeed within the challenging Australian economic landscape rather than seeking easier opportunities elsewhere.

Future Ambitions And Storytelling Goals

Looking beyond the immediate pressures of daily operations, Ms. Chu outlined her ambition to become a filmmaker and storyteller focused on the Vietnamese diaspora experience. She expressed a need to be kinder to herself while pursuing this new creative direction, aiming to document the lives of thousands of people who survived by working in restaurants due to limited alternatives. 'I think I need to be kinder to myself right now and stick to my trajectory, which is to tell the Vietnamese story,' she shared.

Her research plans include interviewing individuals from various countries, including Canada, America, France, and Germany, to gather diverse perspectives on their experiences. This initiative aims to shed light on the resilience and survival strategies of refugee communities, using her platform to amplify voices that have historically been marginalized. By shifting towards storytelling, she hopes to create a more meaningful impact that transcends the traditional restaurant model.

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Public Reception And Business Performance

Ms. Chu's emotional revelations stand in contrast to her usual humorous and blunt demeanor, particularly her well-known responses to negative online reviews. She has gained fame for roasting customers who leave lengthy critiques, once remarking that her 1000-word review thesis was comparable to applications for a visa or divorce. Despite some one-star reviews, Lady Chu maintains an average of four stars on Google, with Ms. Chu crediting the reviews, alongside the quality of food and staff, for driving sustained visitor interest.

The restaurant remains packed every night, a testament to the unique blend of culinary excellence and viral entertainment that defines its brand. Ms. Chu acknowledged that while the food and staff speak for themselves, the attention garnered from her sharp retorts to negative reviews has also contributed to the venue's popularity. This strategic engagement with online culture has helped Lady Chu secure a recommendation in Qantas magazine as a must-visit dining destination, further solidifying its status in Sydney's competitive hospitality sector.