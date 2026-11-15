Naked and Afraid Star Wins $175k Settlement Over Nude Photo Scandal

Danielle Beauchemin receives $175,000 from Kennebec County for suing supervisor Arthur True over alleged invasion of privacy and workplace retaliation involving explicit images.

Danielle Beauchemin, a cast member of the Discovery Channel reality series Naked and Afraid, has been awarded $175,000 in a federal lawsuit against Kennebec County. The settlement addresses her allegations that her former supervisor, Arthur True, accessed and downloaded dozens of explicit photos and videos from her private digital accounts. This legal resolution concludes a dispute that began when Beauchemin reported the alleged privacy violation to law enforcement.

Accessing Private Photos at Work

Beauchemin, a former emergency management employee in Kennebec County, Maine, alleged that Arthur True accessed her private Google Photos account through her office computer. The lawsuit states that he downloaded intimate images and videos recorded during her appearances on Naked and Afraid between 2014 and 2021. Beauchemin discovered this unauthorized access in April 2023, approximately four months after being hired by the county. The files were linked to her Google account via an old personal cellphone connected to her work device.

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According to the legal complaint, True later admitted to law enforcement that he had viewed and downloaded the explicit materials. Beauchemin reported the incident to Augusta police immediately upon discovery. True resigned from his position as emergency management director the following day. Despite his resignation, the situation escalated as Beauchemin alleged that county human resources staff minimized the severity of the violation when she initially spoke with them about the incident.

Allegations of Workplace Retaliation

The federal lawsuit filed in December alleged that Kennebec County officials retaliated against Danielle Beauchemin after she reported Arthur True to the police. The complaint detailed a series of hostile actions taken against her within weeks of her initial report. These measures included revoking her permission to bring her service dog to the workplace and belittling her professional conduct. Additionally, the county changed her job responsibilities before firing her while she was on unpaid medical leave.

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An administrative investigation referenced in the lawsuit revealed disturbing evidence of surveillance. Allegations stated that security footage near Beauchemin's office had been deleted. Furthermore, two spy cameras were delivered to the building, and tools along with a flashlight were placed in the ceiling directly above her office. Beauchemin claimed these events severely impacted her long-term mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Arthur True faces criminal charges for stalking and invasion of computer privacy, which he has pleaded not guilty to. His criminal case remains pending and has been moved to Lincoln County due to potential conflict of interest concerns.

Legal Settlement and Financial Terms

The financial settlement was reached on August 16 and issued by the Maine County Commissioners Association Self-Funded Risk Management Pool on September 29. Danielle Beauchemin received $20,000 in compensation for lost wages and $84,595 for alleged damages. The remaining $70,405 of the $175,000 total was paid to her attorneys, Braden Beard, Kassandra Fotiadis, and Ryan Schmitz, for their legal services. The case was officially closed in the US District Court in Bangor on October 16.

Peter Marchesi, the attorney who represented Kennebec County, emphasized that the settlement language explicitly stated the agreement was reached without an admission of liability. Initially, Marchesi had dismissed Beauchemin's allegations as creative writing with little relation to the true facts. The agreement includes a mutual non-disparagement clause. Both parties are prohibited from making negative comments about each other and must only state that Beauchemin left her employment on mutually agreeable terms.

Criminal Charges Against Supervisor

Arthur True is currently facing criminal charges of stalking, criminal invasion of computer privacy, and aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy. He pleaded not guilty to these three charges in July 2024. His attorney, Darrick Banda, suggested during court proceedings that plea negotiations had taken place with prosecutors. The legal case was moved from Kennebec County to Lincoln County in March after Banda argued that a conflict of interest was possible given where True worked.

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The criminal case involving Arthur True is now scheduled for a docket call in January. This pending legal action runs parallel to the civil settlement that granted Danielle Beauchemin financial compensation. The reality show star appeared in nearly 20 episodes of Naked and Afraid and its spin-offs over several years. The resolution of the civil suit marks a significant step in addressing the alleged privacy violations and workplace harassment she experienced. The Daily Mail has contacted the county's attorney and the legal teams involved for further comment on the ongoing developments.