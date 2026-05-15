Nancy and Martin bond over Celtic and Rangers failures

Former Celtic and Rangers managers Wilfried Nancy and Russell Martin have bonded over their shared struggles in charge of the two clubs. Nancy lasted just 12 matches at Ibrox and Martin's tenure at Parkhead was even shorter, with both managers getting the boot after dismal runs of results.

Wilfried Nancy says he and Russell Martin have bonded over their nightmare tenures in charge of Celtic and Rangers . Martin lasted just 12 matches at Ibrox at the start of the season while Nancy's stint in Glasgow's East End was even shorter; the former Columbus Crew boss getting the boot in early January after a dismal run of six defeats from his eight matches at the helm.

Nancy took over from Martin O'Neill in the wake of Brendan Rodgers' shock departure last October and the Irishman has since returned to salvage Hoops' season and steer them on course for a league and cup double. The Parkhead giants will retain their Premiership crown if they can beat leaders Hearts in the final game of the season on Saturday and will then have the chance to lift the Scottish Cup when they face Neil Lennon's Dunfermline at Hampden seven days later.

In his first interview since his sacking, Nancy, the Frenchman claimed that his reign of terror was partially due to the Celtic squad's inability to adapt to his way of playing . And the 49-year-old has also opened up on his admiration for Martin, who has been touted to make a dugout return in the English Championship. Speaking to Training Ground Guru , Nancy said: 'I respect him, obviously, as a person, but also as a coach.

'What he did with Southampton has been amazing, especially when he was in the Premier League, because I remember games where he played in a certain way. 'And yeah, he has a way to see football that I like. So we have also proximity regarding that, I think.

'And after that, yeah, it’s a weird story together and funny story together because we were coached together with Rangers and Celtic and we didn’t succeed over there. 'But again, it doesn’t mean that we are not good or not bad or good or bad. It means that this is part of our journey and we’re going to see next.





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