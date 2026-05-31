Nancy Olson: Last Link to Hollywood's Golden Age Still Shining at 97

Nancy Olson, the last surviving link to Hollywood's Golden Age, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles at the age of 97. The actress, best known for her Oscar-nominated turn in Sunset Boulevard, still carries a hint of that old-school movie star poise as she runs errands around the city.

One of the last surviving links to Hollywood's Golden Age was spotted out and about in Los Angeles this week, enjoying a rare public outing at the remarkable age of 97.

The actress, best known for her Oscar-nominated turn in Billy Wilder's 1950 classic Sunset Boulevard, still carried a hint of that old-school movie star poise as she ran errands around the city. Dressed down in a relaxed grey sweater, matching trousers and a coordinating scarf, she looked effortlessly polished - even decades after her red-carpet heyday.

Back in the 1950s and '60s, she shared the screen with some of Hollywood's biggest names, including William Holden, John Wayne and Fred MacMurray, firmly placing her at the center of the studio system's golden era. Though she eventually stepped away from acting in the 1980s, her career had already spanned a string of memorable roles across film and television.

Fans will also remember her appearances in the disaster hit Airport 1975, as well as family favorites like Pollyanna alongside Hayley Mills, Smith! with Glenn Ford, and Snowball Express with Dean Jones. Born in Milwaukee in 1928, she grew up far from the Hollywood spotlight.

After completing her schooling in Wisconsin, she spent a year at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to UCLA, a move that quietly set her on a new path when a campus theatre performance caught the eye of a visiting talent scout. That chance encounter led to a Paramount Pictures contract in 1948, and within a year she was navigating supporting roles and early screen tests.

Her breakout came quickly, first with Canadian Pacific and then with Sunset Boulevard in 1950. At 21, she was still a college student with only a few screen credits when director and co-writer Billy Wilder cast her as Betty Schaefer in the film. Betty is a Paramount Pictures story editor and aspiring writer who meets William Holden's Joe Gillis and offers him a potential way back into studio work after his career stalls.

In the film, Betty becomes involved in helping Joe develop a screenplay, unaware of his growing entanglement with faded silent film star Norma Desmond, played by Gloria Swanson. Olson said Wilder took an unusual approach to the role, leaning less on traditional character-building and instead drawing on her real-life personality to help shape Betty's on-screen presence.

'I remember being very impressed that Billy chose me to play Betty Schaefer, and after a certain point, I realized that he wanted me not to be a character; he wanted me to be myself,' Olson recalled to People. Indeed, Wilder immersed himself in her real-life background, peppering her with questions about her upbringing and early ambitions as he shaped Betty around her own experiences.

At 21, Nancy Olson was still a college student with only a few screen credits when director and co-writer Billy Wilder cast her as Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard. Betty is a Paramount Pictures story editor and aspiring writer who meets William Holden's Joe Gillis and offers him a potential way back into studio work after his career stalls.

Olson appeared in The Absent-Minded Professor (1961) with Fred MacMurray as Betsy Carlisle Olson and Van Heflin starred in 1955's Battle Cry. Olson married lyricist Alan Jay Lerner in 1950 and had two daughters, Liza and Jennifer, before divorcing in 1957, and later married Capitol Records executive Alan W. Livingston in 1962, with whom she had a son, Christopher, remaining together until his death in 2009





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