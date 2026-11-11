Nancy Pelosi Absence Misses Pete Hegseth Impeachment Vote as Democrats Fail to Depose Pentagon Chief

Nancy Pelosi's absence cost Democrats a key vote on Pete Hegseth's impeachment, leaving the move unable to pass and sending the bill to the Judiciary Committee. The House session ended 211-204 on the initial procedural measure.

Nancy Pelosi's flight back to California on Tuesday deprived Democrats of a potentially decisive vote in a 211-204 House decision to move forward with impeachment proceedings against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The vote on the procedural motion, which would have sent the articles of impeachment to committee, failed and left the case at an impasse.

Impeachment Motion Stalls on Attendance

The House adopted the motion only narrowly, with 211 members in favor and 204 opposed. Republican Thomas Massie, who introduced eight articles of impeachment, was the sole Republican to signal support. No other Republican joined Massie, and the vote was tied politically across party lines, making attendance a decisive factor.

Also read Republican Thomas Massie moves to force vote to impeach Pete Hegseth

Eleven Democrats were absent on the night of the vote, including Speaker Emerita Pelosi. Reports from Capitol Hill indicated that many missing legislators cited heavy traffic inside Washington, D.C., as a barrier that prevented them from reaching the chambers in time for the ballot.

Pelosi's spokesperson, Ian Krager, said the former Speaker "supports the effort and would have moved the impeachment forward if she had been able to vote. She was honored by a local veterans group." Pelosi returned to San Francisco for the "Swords to Plowshares 30th Annual Veterans Day Celebration," where she was slated to receive the Lifetime Advocate for Veterans Award, a legacy event she has attended for years and will do so for the last time as a member of Congress.

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Democrats Express Frustration Over Missing Votes

California Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove demanded that members should have taken the steps to vote, calling the absence "a hard‑hit to the vote." Representative Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez also expressed anger, saying, "Someone may have a health issue. I don't know. But obviously, having a vote like that on attendance is hard. That hurts."

Other lawmakers listed traffic issues or procedural delays. Representative Melanie Stansbury, Representative Jonathan Jackson and Representative Brittany Pettersen all cited congestion, while Representative Julia Brownley claimed that the vote closed before they could arrive. Representative Lou Correa said he was away due to a medical procedure and was staying home on his doctor's advice. Several members, including Representative Haley Stevens, Representative Steven Horsford, Representative Marilyn Strickland, and Representative Frederica Wilson, offered no public explanation for their absences.

Next Steps for the Impeachment Case

With the procedural vote defeated, the House has sent the impeachment file to the Republican‑controlled Judiciary Committee. The committee may choose to hold the papers or, if they do not act, the motion is effectively shelved. The outcome could change when the Democrats are set to gain control of the House on January 3, giving them the chance to revive the impeachment effort in the new session.

Massie's accusations against Hegseth point to an alleged war in Iran without congressional approval, violations of laws designed to reduce civilian harm, and the illicit seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Despite the failed motion, Massie remains the only Republican member aligning with the Democrats on this issue, showing a rare bipartisan stance amid a deeply divided House.

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For the House, the failure signals a possible delay in any future attempts to remove Hegseth. Politically, it may heighten tensions between the parties and prompt Democrats to prepare more robust strategies for the next congressional session, especially as they plan to take control of the chamber at the start of the year.