Nando's Restaurant in O2 Centre Closes After Suspected Gas Leak

Emergency services responded to a suspected gas leak at a Nando's restaurant in the O2 Centre, Hampstead. Two individuals were taken to hospital, and the restaurant remains closed pending investigation.

Emergency services responded to a suspected gas leak at a Nando's restaurant located in the O2 Centre on Finchley Road in Hampstead, north-west London. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) received reports of a potential leak at the popular peri-peri chicken eatery at approximately 10:45 AM today. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and conducted a thorough sweep of the premises to assess the situation.

While no elevated gas levels were detected during the sweep, two individuals, a man and a woman, were assessed by paramedics at the scene and subsequently transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. As a precautionary measure, the LFB isolated the restaurant's gas supply to ensure the safety of the surrounding area and prevent any potential hazards. The O2 Centre and other businesses within the complex remained open, while the Nando's branch was closed to the public and will remain so until further notice, pending investigations and necessary safety checks. The incident concluded for the fire brigade by around 12:28 PM, with the responsibility handed over to the relevant gas authority for further investigation and necessary repairs. \The London Fire Brigade worked diligently at the scene for nearly two hours, conducting a systematic sweep of the restaurant and ensuring the safety of everyone involved. Their primary objective was to identify and mitigate any potential risks associated with the reported gas leak. The swift response and professional approach of the firefighters helped to prevent any further incidents and provided reassurance to the public. The gas company will now conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the suspected leak and implement the necessary safety measures before allowing the restaurant to reopen. The focus remains on the safety and well-being of the staff and patrons. A spokesperson from the London Fire Brigade confirmed that the crews detected no elevated readings, but the two people were taken to hospital. \The O2 Centre management has been informed about the situation and are actively cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the shopping complex. The closure of the Nando's branch will undoubtedly cause some inconvenience to customers; however, safety remains paramount. The O2 Centre spokesperson has confirmed that the restaurant will remain closed until further notice. Representatives from the London Fire Brigade, Nando's, the O2 Centre, and the London Ambulance Service have been approached for comment regarding the incident. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety protocols and the critical role that emergency services play in responding to potential hazards. The investigation by the gas authority will be crucial in understanding the root cause of the suspected gas leak and prevent similar incidents in the future. It also highlights the efficiency of the emergency services, with paramedics assessing the scene and the firefighters undertaking the necessary investigation to ensure the safety of the public. The restaurant will remain closed to the public until further notice, pending the conclusion of the gas authority's investigation and any necessary remedial work to ensure the safety of the premises





