Nando's Restaurant in O2 Centre Closes After Suspected Gas Leak; Two Hospitalized

Emergency services responded to a suspected gas leak at a Nando's restaurant in the O2 Centre in Hampstead. While no elevated gas levels were detected, a man and a woman were taken to hospital. The restaurant remains closed while investigations continue.

Emergency services responded swiftly to a suspected gas leak at a Nando's restaurant located within the O2 Centre in the Hampstead area of north-west London. The London Fire Brigade received reports of a potential leak at the popular peri-peri chicken eatery on the ground floor of the indoor mall, a location situated on the bustling Finchley Road . The call came in at 10:45 am this morning, prompting an immediate response from firefighters.

Upon arrival, crews conducted a thorough search of the premises to assess gas levels. Thankfully, their readings did not indicate elevated gas levels. Despite this, two individuals, a man and a woman, were assessed by paramedics at the scene and subsequently transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The safety and well-being of all individuals involved is paramount, and the prompt response of the emergency services reflects this commitment. As a precautionary measure, firefighters isolated the restaurant's gas supply. The Nando's branch will remain closed until further notice, allowing for a full investigation and ensuring the safety of both staff and customers. While the immediate threat may have passed, the potential dangers associated with gas leaks, including fire hazards and the risk of poisoning, necessitate a thorough and comprehensive approach to resolve the issue. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and the rapid response capabilities of emergency services in managing potentially hazardous situations.\Firefighters worked diligently at the scene for nearly two hours, meticulously inspecting the area and taking the necessary steps to secure the location. The operation concluded around 12:30 pm, with the responsibility for the incident handed over to the relevant gas company. This transition allows for a more specialized investigation into the source of the suspected leak and ensures that all necessary repairs and safety checks are performed. The closure of the Nando's branch underscores the commitment to safety, prioritizing the well-being of the public and preventing any potential recurrence of the incident. While the cause of the suspected leak remains under investigation, the swift and professional response of the emergency services highlights their dedication to protecting the community. A London Fire Brigade spokesperson confirmed the details of the incident, stating that firefighters responded to reports of a possible gas leak at a restaurant in a shopping centre on Finchley Road. The spokesperson further elaborated on the process, explaining how crews carried out a systematic sweep of the property, detecting no elevated readings. The spokesperson also confirmed the assessment of the man and woman by paramedics, and their subsequent removal to hospital. Finally, the spokesperson reiterated that the gas supply was isolated as a precaution and that the incident was over for firefighters by 12:28 pm, with responsibility then passing to the gas authority.\The O2 Centre management confirmed that the restaurant would remain closed until further notice, awaiting the results of the investigation and the necessary safety clearances. This closure allows for a full assessment of the situation, ensuring that all safety protocols are adhered to before the restaurant is reopened to the public. All other outlets within the O2 Centre remain open and operational, minimizing any disruption to shoppers and visitors. The London Fire Brigade, the London Ambulance Service, and the O2 Centre management were all contacted for further comment, highlighting the collaborative effort and the shared commitment to transparency and public safety. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers in public places and the preparedness required of emergency services. The dedication and quick thinking of the fire brigade and other responding emergency services, along with the actions taken by the O2 centre management, help to minimize risk in such events. The safety protocols and the investigation which will follow help to ensure the incident is resolved fully, making the area safe again





