NanoDrop Ultra Performance Data Released by Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific presents validation data for the NanoDrop Ultra spectrophotometer, demonstrating high reproducibility and correlation with reference instruments for nucleic acid analysis.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has published detailed technical performance data for the Thermo Scientific NanoDrop Ultra Microvolume UV-Vis Spectrophotometer and Fluorometer. This review, authored by Andrea Salazar and dated November 10, 2026, highlights the instrument's role as a core analytical tool for life sciences laboratories. The device is specifically designed for assessing the purity and concentration of nucleic acids isolated from diverse biological sources such as tissue, saliva, and plants.

Pedestal Technology and Auto-Ranging

The NanoDrop Ultra spectrophotometer utilizes a microvolume pedestal equipped with auto-ranging pathlength technology. This feature allows the instrument to perform accurate measurements across a wide concentration range without requiring sample dilution. Eliminating the need for dilutions reduces the potential for human error and saves significant laboratory time. Table 1 in the source documentation outlines the specific concentration detection ranges and typical reproducibility metrics for double-stranded DNA, single-stranded DNA, and RNA applications.

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Experimental Methodology and Design

Researchers prepared a dilution series of calf thymus DNA solution from Invitrogen in a Tris-EDTA buffer with a pH of 7.5. This series included eight samples spanning concentrations from 5 ng/µL to 10,000 ng/µL. A ninth sample containing green food coloring was created as a high-absorbance surrogate to mimic a dsDNA concentration of approximately 25,000 ng/µL. Each sample was measured ten times on the NanoDrop Ultra instrument using 2 µL aliquots on the pedestal. The Thermo Scientific NanoDrop OneC Spectrophotometer served as a reference instrument for this comparative analysis.

Accuracy Metrics and Statistical Results

For samples with concentrations below 100 ng/µL, the standard deviation specification is ±1 ng/µL. All tested samples met this criterion, with the greatest observed deviation recorded at 0.76 ng/µL. For samples exceeding 100 ng/µL, the specification requires a coefficient of variation of 2%. The highest coefficient of variation recorded on the NanoDrop Ultra spectrophotometer was 0.91%. These results demonstrate high precision across the entire measured spectrum, surpassing standard deviation requirements.

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Linearity and Correlation Analysis

Figure 1 presents a linearity curve comparing concentrations calculated using the NanoDrop One spectrophotometer against those from the NanoDrop Ultra. The regression line produced an R-squared value of 1.000, indicating a very strong agreement between the concentration values reported by the two instruments. This perfect correlation confirms that the NanoDrop Ultra delivers results that are statistically identical to established reference methods for dsDNA quantification.

Extended Range and Future Validation

To assess reproducibility at lower concentrations, five additional samples ranging from 1 ng/µL to 50 ng/µL were analyzed on the NanoDrop Ultra instrument. Each of these samples was measured five times using a 2 µL sample volume. The Thermo Scientific Evolution One Plus Spectrophotometer, a cuvette-based reference instrument, was also employed for comparison. For the Evolution One Plus, 2 mL of each sample was measured in a 1 cm quartz cuvette, with three replicate readings collected. Table 4 details the reproducibility of the lower detection range, providing average concentrations and standard deviations based on replicates of five for the NanoDrop Ultra and triplicates for the Evolution One Plus instrument.