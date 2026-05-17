Nantes' Supporters Storm Pitch and Throw Flares During Last Match of Season Against Toulouse, Leading to Abandonment

Nantes' supporters, during their last match of the season against Toulouse, stormed the pitch, throwing flares, leading to an abandonment of the match after nearly 40 minutes, following a pitch invasion.

Anti-riot police officers secure the pitch after Nantes' supporters threw smoke flares and invaded itNantes home match against Toulouse in France's top flight was abandoned with 22 minutes played after hooded ultras stormed the pitch and threw flares.

It was an apparent protest against Nantes' relegation from Ligue 1 this season, having won just five of their 33 league games. Supporters threw flares then broke through barriers and entered the field at the Stade de la Beaujoire with the score 0-0 as the stewards struggled to hold them back. The players ran down the tunnel as police entered the pitch to quell the protest, eventually forcing the fans to retreat.

Referee Stephanie Frappart eventually called off the game nearly 40 minutes after the match was first suspended. Sunday's game was the last of the season for both teams and Nantes manager Vahid Halilhodzic's final game at the club.

The Yellow and Greens wanted to end the season tonight with a victory at the Beaujoire stadium, for coach Vahid's last match and for pride, against Toulouse FC, however, following the use of pyrotechnics in the stands and a pitch invasion in the 22nd minute (0-0), the authorities and the refereeing team decided to abandon the match. I condemn these actions with the utmost firmness and offer my support to the players as well as to the fans who came to experience this moment peacefully





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{ Text: Football Type: Subcategory } { Text: Nantes Type: Team } { Text: Supporters Type: Agent } { Text: Pitch Invasion Type: Event } { Text: Smoke Flares Type: Object Thrown/Created } { Text: Frustration Type: Response } { Text: Relegation From Ligue 1 Type: Object Thrown/Created } { Text: France's Top Flight Type: Contest/Game } { Text: Vahid Halilhodzic Type: Agent } { Text: Stade De La Beaujoire Type: Location } { Text: Toulouse FC Type: Team }

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