Nantucket Town Manager Faces Ethics Complaint for Alleged Intimidation of Former Dispatcher

Massachusetts State Ethics Commission investigates Nantucket Town Manager Elizabeth Gibson after former dispatcher Patrick Considine alleges she protected his Deputy Chief husband.

A formal complaint lodged with the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission has thrust Nantucket Town Manager Elizabeth Gibson into a significant controversy regarding potential abuse of power and conflict of interest. The accusation stems from allegations made by Patrick Considine, a former public safety dispatcher for the island town, who claims Gibson attempted to use her official position to intimidate him while simultaneously shielding her husband from scrutiny. Considine, who spent months in a bitter dispute with both Gibson and her spouse, Deputy Police Chief Charles Gibson, asserts that his termination was retaliatory and part of a broader pattern of harassment designed to silence dissent within the department.

Core Allegations of Retaliation and Surveillance

The root of the conflict began when Considine and other dispatchers filed grievance claims against Nantucket Police Chief Jody Kasper and Deputy Chief Charles Gibson. The dispatchers argued that their employment contracts entitled them to third-party detail assignments, such as directing traffic around road construction sites, but were consistently bypassed in favor of police officers. Considine testified at an April Select Board hearing that Chief Kasper subjected him to a retaliatory and discriminatory ambush, resulting in his suspension for filing these grievances. He criticized Town Manager Gibson for failing to take action despite what he described as overwhelming evidence presented to the Board.

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Considine claims that shortly after his public remarks at the April hearing, he was officially fired from his position after weeks on paid suspension. He further alleges that the police leadership installed a security camera in the Communications Department dispatch area in October 2025 as a direct act of retaliation against his whistleblowing activities. Considine stated that Gibson responded to an email he sent to other Select Board members but not to her, containing concerns about this specific surveillance camera. He accused her of providing false and misleading information regarding the timeline of the camera's installation, noting that the camera had actually been present since the building was originally constructed.

Stakeholder Positions and Official Responses

In her emailed reply, Town Manager Gibson stated that the issue of the camera was currently in litigation and that the Board was unable to discuss it with Considine. Considine later addressed this response at another board meeting, arguing that a town manager should never email a personal address to comment on pending litigation, especially when the communication contains inaccurate timelines involving her husband. He maintained that Gibson's involvement raised serious ethical concerns, particularly given that her husband was directly involved in the underlying allegations of whistleblower retaliation. Considine believes her actions were intended to protect Deputy Chief Charles Gibson and intimidate him into silence.

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Deputy Police Chief Charles Gibson and Town Manager Elizabeth Gibson reside in a $3.7 million home on the island, a detail that underscores their prominent standing in the community. When contacted by the Daily Mail regarding the ongoing ethics investigation, Town Communications Manager Florencia Rullo declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing nature of the personnel matter. The request for comment sent to both Town Manager Gibson and her husband, Deputy Chief Charles Gibson, remained pending as of the latest reporting. Considine has argued that Gibson's attempt to engage with him outside proper channels compromises independent local oversight and violates conflict of interest laws.

Real-World Impact and Pending Investigations

The situation has created a tense atmosphere within the Nantucket public safety department and has drawn attention to the relationship between the town management and police leadership. Considine filed a wrongful termination grievance with the Select Board following his dismissal, but the Board ultimately sided with the police department. Despite this internal resolution, the matter has escalated to the state level, with Considine requesting that the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission investigate whether Gibson's actions violated ethical standards. The commission's decision on the complaint could have significant implications for how town managers interact with employees and handle disputes involving their family members in law enforcement roles.

Considine's case highlights the complex intersections of employment law, ethical conduct for public officials, and the protection of whistleblowers in small municipal governments. The allegations suggest a systemic effort to suppress complaints against police leadership through surveillance and administrative retaliation. As the ethics investigation proceeds, the community watches closely to see if the state commission will find evidence of misconduct by Town Manager Elizabeth Gibson. The outcome may set a precedent for accountability in Nantucket and influence how similar grievances are handled in other Massachusetts towns.