NAO Diversity Internship Excluding Middle-Class White Men Sparks Controversy

The NAO diversity internship bans middle-class white men, drawing accusations of discrimination. Critics say it's anti-white ideology, while supporters argue it addresses under-representation in audit.

The National Audit Office ( NAO ), a publicly funded government spending watchdog, has come under fire for its diversity internship program that excludes middle-class white men.

The scheme, which aims to support diverse talent in accounting, is open only to applicants who are female, of black heritage, or from lower socio-economic backgrounds. This has been branded as blatant discrimination by critics, including Reform UK's home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf, who stated that opportunities should be awarded on merit and that this is anti-white, anti-merit ideology masquerading as diversity and inclusion.

The NAO's six-week internship offers a pro-rated salary of £25,089 for its Newcastle office, with successful applicants supporting audit projects and learning from experienced colleagues. Applications for this summer closed in February after the NAO received an exceptionally high number of submissions. The controversy highlights ongoing debates about affirmative action and equal opportunity in the UK public sector. The NAO's internship is not an isolated case.

Other public bodies have similarly excluded applicants based on race or class. For instance, a civil service scheme announced last summer is only available to working-class students, targeting children of plumbers, receptionists, and van drivers. The revamped program aims to boost working-class representation in the Fast Stream, the main graduate entry route for the civil service.

Additionally, Britain's intelligence services, including MI5, MI6, and GCHQ, run paid summer internships that ban white participants, open only to individuals from black, Asian, mixed heritage, or ethnic minority backgrounds and those from disadvantaged upbringings. These initiatives are justified under the Equality Act 2010, which allows positive action to address disadvantage or under-representation, but critics argue they amount to reverse discrimination.

Claire Coutinho, the Conservative shadow equalities minister, stated that identity politics will only make us more divided and that we should all be judged by the content of our character, not protected characteristics. Supporters of the internship program argue that it is necessary to address long-standing under-representation in the audit sector.

An NAO spokesman defended the initiative, stating that it offers valuable work experience and opens doors to people who are under-represented in the sector, including anyone from less affluent backgrounds. The watchdog has run similar schemes in previous years, with the 2024 internship offering pro-rated salaries of over £24,000 in Newcastle and over £27,000 in London, also requiring applicants to meet one or more diversity criteria.

However, the exclusive criteria have sparked a broader debate about fairness and meritocracy in public sector recruitment. The NAO internship has reignited discussions about the balance between promoting diversity and ensuring equal treatment for all individuals, regardless of background. As the UK grapples with these issues, the NAO's program remains a flashpoint for those who believe that such targeted measures undermine the principle of equal opportunity.

The controversy underscores the challenges of implementing inclusive policies without alienating certain groups or appearing to discriminate. While positive action is legally permissible, the NAO's approach has drawn sharp criticism and calls for a reevaluation of how diversity initiatives are designed and communicated. The outcome of this debate could have implications for similar programs across the public sector





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