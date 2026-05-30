Naomi Campbell's Portofino Getaway: The Supermodel's Secrets to Staying Young and Radiant

Naomi Campbell, 56, was spotted in Portofino, Italy, looking stylish and youthful. The supermodel, who has a career spanning four decades, revealed her secrets to maintaining her youthful looks. She prioritizes a health-focused daily routine, including a banana smoothie and daily doses of vitamins. Naomi also shares her eating habits, often only eating one meal a day and refraining from dairy and gluten. The supermodel has defended her eating habits, saying it's not a diet, and has credited her vegetarian diet with making her feel better.

Naomi Campbell cut a stylish figure as she stepped out amid her sun-soaked Portofino getaway on Saturday. The British supermodel, 56, caught the eye in a white floral halterneck mini dress which boasted elegant lace detailing.

She slipped her feet into comfy trainers and completed the look with shades, chic handbag and a fedora as she explored the celebrity hotspot. Soaking up the sun Naomi styled her long raven tresses poker straight and accessorised with numerous bracelets and necklaces. The catwalk queen took in the quaint Italian seaside town's sights as she strolled along the cobbled streets and enjoyed a spot of retail therapy.

Naomi, who celebrated her birthday last week, is one of the world's most famous supermodels in history. With a career spanning four decades, she grew up in the industry alongside Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford in the nineties. Yet the runway star looks just as flawless as she did in her heyday, with her glass skin complexion and jaw-dropping figure. She is a proud mother to her daughter, five, and son, two, whom she welcomed both via surrogate.

As she marks another year older, how does the supermodel maintain her youthful looks? Naomi prioritises a health-focused daily routine to sustain her radiance, with an anti-ageing approach. To make her immune system stronger, Naomi favours a banana smoothie packed with Baobab, Collagen, Artichoke and Moringa powder as well as Vitamin C and pomegranate oil.

Alongside her morning shake, Naomi takes her daily dose of vitamins - Zinc, EHB, liquid Vitamin C, Humacel, papaya seeds, Vitamin D and B12, Turmeric, black seed, probiotics as well as three multivitamins. For the times when she feels anxious or needs calming, Naomi revealed she takes natural Lavender oil. Naomi often only eats one meal a day at dinner to feel her best, but insists she doesn't deprive herself of anything.

Speaking about what she does on 'treat day' Sunday, she said: 'Sunday is my treat, so I'll make desserts, my cakes and puddings.

' Naomi refrains from using dairy and gluten in her cooking, and has admitted in the past to fasting for days prior to a fashion show. In the past, Naomi defended her eating habits are not 'a diet'.

'It's not a diet to me, I like it. I don't deprive myself of anything', she said. Naomi told Harper's BAZAAR US in 2014 that changing her diet to vegetarian has made her feel worlds better. She said: 'I never thought I would .

It was just something I decided to do. I don't know how long it's going to last, but I just feel lighter and easier. '





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