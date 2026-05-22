Naomi Campbell's Secrets to Staying Young and Invigorated at 56

Naomi Campbell shares her daily routine, including a healthy smoothie for a strong immune system and daily vitamins, one meal a day, along with snacks for treats and limited dairy components in her diet. Her workout style and love of low-impact weight training are also mentioned.

There's no denying Naomi Campbell has remarkable genes as she continues to look ageless at the age of 56. Naomi, who celebrated her birthday on Friday, is one of the world's most famous supermodels in history.

With a career spanning four decades, she grew up in the industry alongside Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford in the nineties. Yet the runway star looks just as flawless as she did in her heyday, with her glass skin complexion and jaw-dropping figure. She is a proud mother to her daughter, five, and son, two, whom she welcomed both via surrogate. As she marks another year older, how does the supermodel maintain her youthful looks?

To make her immune system stronger, Naomi prefers a banana smoothie packed with Baobab, Collagen, Artichoke and Moringa powder, along with Vitamin C and pomegranate oil. Alongside her morning shake, Naomi takes her daily dose of vitamins - Zinc, EHB (echinacosides, hydrastine, berberine), liquid Vitamin C, Humacel, papaya seeds, Vitamin D and B12, Turmeric, black seed, probiotics as well as three multivitamins. For times when she feels anxious or needs calming, Naomi revealed she takes natural Lavender oil, Naomi.

Campbell often only eats one meal a day at dinner. She never orders from the restaurant but always makes something creative. To stay in shape and maintain her slim physique, Naomi opts for gruelling workouts with her personal trainer or Pilates sessions. She doesn't lift weights but likes working with the resistance of her own body weight





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Naomi Campbell Supermodel Remaining Youthful Health Low-Impact Workout Personal Trainer Pilates Sessions Banana Smoothie Baobab Collagen Artichoke Moringa Powder Vitamin C Lavender Oil Anti-Ageing Approach Treat Day Sunday Desserts Vitamins Healthy Diet Lifestyle Treats Gluten

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