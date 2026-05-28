Naomi Osaka Refuses to Back Down Amid Fashion Show Accusations

Naomi Osaka has refused to back down amid accusations she turned the French Open into a fashion show. The Japanese star was accused of not coming to Roland Garros to play tennis by her first-round opponent after she arrived for her opening match in a flowing black skirt and corset made from her old Nike match outfits before unveiling a shimmering gold dress.

Naomi Osaka refused to back down amid claims she turned the French Open into a fashion show as she strode on to court on Thursday morning with a new beige train attached to her Eiffel Tower dress.

The Japanese star was accused of not coming to Roland Garros to play tennis by her first-round opponent after she arrived for her opening match in a flowing black skirt and corset made from her old Nike match outfits before unveiling a shimmering gold dress, which Osaka said she thought looked like the famous French monument at night. German Laura Siegemund declared I came here to play tennis not put on a fashion show.

For her second-round clash against Donna Vekic Osaka instead walked out with a flowing beige skirt attached to the back of her dress and a warm-up jacket that matched her golden dress. She kept the train on for the coin toss before taking it off to warm-up. Osaka is renowned for her high-fashion outfits at tournaments and had emerged on Court Suzanne-Lenglen for her first match in a black corset with matching skirt.

The black corset and skirt was designed by couturier Kevin Garmanier who works with upcycled materials and deconstructed Osakas old Nike competition outfits to create it. The pleated black skirt was made using the inner layers of one of her jackets while her old tennis skirts and dresses were also cut up and reused. The outfit was then covered in hundreds of hand-applied crystals.

Osaka admitted she brought back-up dresses to Roland Garros just in case as she was worried her golden Nike outfit might blind spectators. Osaka is hugely into her fashion and even turned heads at this years Met Gala with a skin-shedding performance on the entrance steps where she wore a white coat covered in red feathers to resemble blood before removing it to reveal a blood-red and crystalled gown designed to look like exposed muscle tendon and sinew.

Osaka is a 28-year-old who feels like an entertainer only during Grand Slam walk-ons. She famously wore a jellyfish-inspired outfit at the Australian Open in January and arrived at the Rod Laver Arena with a wide-brimmed hat with a white veil and parasol before warming up in a frilled jacket and dress that looked like tentacles.

At Indian Wells she arrived on court with tribal-inspired jewellery over her lips nose and ears alongside a black mesh and cheetah-print Nike dress trainers and jacket. Osaka has a problem with the rules that allow her to take more time to change than her opponents





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