Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's Kids Kai and Sasha Step Out for Rare NYC Sibling Outing

Kai Schreiber, 17, and her brother Sasha, 18, were spotted walking their dogs in Manhattan, showcasing their close bond. Kai recently made waves at Paris Fashion Week and opened up about her modeling aspirations, while her father Liev Schreiber discussed her transition.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber s two children Sasha and Kai took over New York City on Saturday for a rare sibling outing. Kai, 17, who has been making waves in the fashion world since coming out as transgender last year, and her brother Sasha, 18, a voice-over actor, showcased their close bond while walking their pet dogs through the bustling streets of Manhattan.

Dressed in a fitted white tee and pink shorts, Kai delivered an effortlessly edgy, model-off-duty look, finishing the ensemble with a pair of black leather boots. USC student Sasha kept things equally relaxed, opting for a camouflage shirt and denim shorts, paired with flip-flops for a laid-back summer vibe. The pair each held a leash as they strolled through the city with their dogs in tow, turning heads among pedestrians and tourists alike.

The outing comes shortly after Kai drew significant attention at Paris Fashion Week, where she stepped into the spotlight at the star-studded Balenciaga show, further cementing her rising profile in the fashion industry. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, the model spoke about her long-held aspirations, sharing that she always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn Monroe.

She also highlighted a number of figures within fashion and entertainment who have inspired her journey, including Alex Consani, Hunter Schafer, Hari Nef, Dara, Richie Shazam and Colin Jones, crediting them as role models for her as a young trans girl navigating life through turbulent times for the community. Kai added, I m always going to look up to the older generation of transgender people, especially in fashion, noting the importance of visibility within the industry.

It s so great that there s a strong community of us in the fashion world; it s really a doll takeover. Reflecting on a key career milestone, the second-generation star said a breakthrough moment came earlier this year while working with Valentino. That job made me realize, OK, this is what I want to do. I want to be a supermodel.

Period. Kai also discussed the work she has put in behind the scenes to develop her runway skills, revealing a playful home routine. I ve been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film, Kai said. She went on to describe her personal style and fashion outlook, admitting she leans toward a simple but intentional aesthetic.

I love my low-rise jeans and black cardigan. That s my go-to outfit. I love when people have their own personal style, she said. If you re presenting yourself in a unique, cool way, people are immediately drawn in and want to know more.

If every person was walking around in the same outfit, fashion wouldn t be a thing. Her father Liev Schreiber, who split from her mother Naomi Watts in 2017, recently spoke publicly about his daughter s transition, praising her confidence and self-expression. Kai was always who Kai is. But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns, Liev told Variety.

He added that the change did not feel abrupt from a parental perspective, explaining, To be honest with you, it didn t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long. Schreiber also praised Kai s personality and resilience, saying, Kai is such a fighter. It s important that she goes, Hey, I am trans, and, Look at me, and, F*** you. F*** off.

When asked about advice for other parents of trans children, he was cautious about offering universal guidance. I don t know the answer for your kid. He elaborated on that point, saying it would be inappropriate to generalise given each situation is different, adding that parenting teenagers can be challenging regardless of circumstance.

I guess if I would say anything to someone who s having trouble with their trans teen or their adolescent trans kid it s Teenagers are a f***ing headache. They re hard. He continued, It doesn t matter whether they re trans or not because you ll come out of this. But a trans teen is going to be a teen.

The family continues to support one another as Kai and Sasha forge their own paths in the public eye, with Kai s star on the rise in the fashion world and Sasha pursuing voice acting. Their sibling bond, showcased during this low-key outing, highlights the importance of family amidst the pressures of Hollywood and growing up in the spotlight





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