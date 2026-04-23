Naples Statue Death: Parents of Accused Boy Face Manslaughter Charges

Prosecutors are seeking manslaughter charges against the parents of a 13-year-old boy accused of fatally striking tourist Chiara Jaconis with a statue in Naples. Investigations reveal a history of the boy throwing objects from heights, leading to accusations of parental negligence.

The tragic death of Chiara Jaconis , a 30-year-old tourist celebrating her birthday in Naples , has taken a new turn as prosecutors build a case not only against the 13-year-old boy accused of fatally striking her with a statue, but also against his parents.

Jaconis was walking with her boyfriend, Livio Rousseau, through the historic Spanish Quarters in 2024 when she was struck by a 2kg statuette that fell from a third-floor apartment. She succumbed to traumatic brain injuries two days later in hospital. The investigation has revealed a disturbing pattern of behavior from the young boy, with prosecutors alleging he had previously thrown various objects – including clothes pegs, a remote control, and a tablet – from windows and balconies.

This history of reckless actions is central to the argument that the parents were negligent in their supervision and failed to prevent the tragic incident. The parents are now facing potential manslaughter charges, accused of failing to adequately monitor their son despite knowing of his prior dangerous conduct. The parents vehemently deny any wrongdoing, asserting that the statuette did not belong to them and that they have consistently provided their son with attentive care.

Their lawyer, Carlo Bianco, emphasized the family’s distress and the son’s lifelong health challenges, portraying them as a respectable family deeply affected by the tragedy. However, prosecutors are focused on establishing a clear link between the parents’ alleged negligence and Chiara’s death. CCTV footage of the incident, which has been widely circulated, shows the horrifying moment the statuette struck Chiara, capturing her sudden collapse and her boyfriend’s desperate reaction. The footage serves as crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The statuette itself, depicting an ancient pagan deity, fell from a height of ten meters, shattering on a second-floor balcony before a piece struck Chiara on the head with devastating force. Reports indicate that multiple individuals, including other minors, were present in the apartment at the time of the incident, raising questions about the level of adult supervision.

The couple, Chiara and Livio, had previously appealed a court decision to clear their son due to his age, seeking a judgment based on the facts of the case rather than simply his youth. Chiara’s parents are actively pursuing justice, viewing the request for indictment against the boy’s parents as a crucial step forward. Gianfranco Jaconis, Chiara’s father, expressed a cautious optimism, acknowledging that the path to resolution will be long and arduous.

He stated that while the indictment doesn’t bring solace, it signifies a move towards uncovering the truth. The family’s grief is compounded by the protracted legal process, which will involve numerous hearings, testimonies, and interrogations. Chiara, an Italian national who worked as a store manager for Prada, had also spent time with the fashion house in France. Her mother, at a memorial event, urged others to embrace life with the same vibrancy that characterized Chiara’s own existence.

The case has sparked public outrage and a renewed focus on safety in Naples’s densely populated historic districts. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26, and the outcome will likely have significant implications for both families involved and for the broader discussion surrounding parental responsibility and public safety. The investigation continues to explore all aspects of the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the statuette’s presence in the apartment and the actions of all individuals involved





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