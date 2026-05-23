Napoli have rejected offers from Premier League clubs and a Saudi Pro League side for Scott McTominay, who joined the club from Manchester United in 2024. The 29-year-old has been a key player for Napoli, helping them to a second-place finish in Serie A.

Napoli have rejected offers from two Premier League clubs and a Saudi Pro League side for 2025 Serie A MVP Scott McTominay. The Scot joined Napoli from Manchester United in the summer of 2024 after spending 22 years with the Red Devils at youth and first-team level.

McTominay won the Italian top-flight’s MVP Award with 16 goal involvements in 34 games during the 2024/25 campaign, doubling his previous best haul of seven goals and an assist in 32 league games for Manchester United in 2023/24. Despite Napoli falling from Italian champions to second place, McTominay has continued to shine individually, recording 13 G/A in 32 appearances.

The 29-year-old has remained a midfield stand-out despite the addition of another retiring Manchester legend in Kevin De Bruyne to the Napoli side. Despite persistent interest from England and Saudi Arabia, Napoli have reportedly deemed McTominay as “untouchable” ahead of the 2026/27 season. The Italian side are rapidly progressing in their attempts to convince the 29-year-old to sign a contract extension at Napoli.

McTominay’s next contract will likely last until at least 2030, with an option to extend until 2031 as the previous Serie A champions look to maintain a vital pillar in their squad. The Scotland international’s extension will also come with a considerable raise in pay, having earned larger sums of money after two consistent years in Italy. McTominay’s agent has not communicated with anyone regarding his future, stating that he only speaks with the player and the club.

He has not spoken to the newspapers. The Scotland international is happy at Napoli and sees himself staying with the club for a long time. McTominay returns to action tomorrow afternoon against Udinese, hoping to secure a second-placed Serie A finish for his side after taking them to top-flight glory the year prior.





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