Narcissistic Rivalry Linked to Lower Student Well-Being, Study Finds

Two studies of more than 1,500 university students link narcissistic rivalry to lower well-being and academic satisfaction, while admiration shows better results.

Are confident, approval-seeking students happier than their more defensive peers? A report dated November 10, 2026 examines that question through two studies involving more than 1,500 university students. The research finds that narcissistic rivalry and narcissistic admiration relate differently to mood, self-doubt and satisfaction with academic life.

The work was published in the journal Social Psychology of Education. Its authors, Stephanie Hanke and Kathrin Jonkmann of the Department of Psychology at FernUniversität in Hagen, Germany, explored how two dimensions of grandiose narcissism relate to student well-being and satisfaction with their studies.

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How Narcissistic Admiration and Rivalry Differ

Narcissistic admiration and narcissistic rivalry are two distinct strategies for maintaining a grandiose self-image. Admiration is an assertive effort to win approval, while rivalry is a defensive effort to guard against criticism.

Admiration tends to attract positive social responses, whereas rivalry tends to provoke conflict and mistrust. The authors note that few studies split narcissism this way, and most measure broad outcomes such as overall life satisfaction.

Far less is known about how these traits relate to specific settings such as universities. In those settings, admiration and rivalry may affect students' perceptions of their academic experiences.

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Survey Design and Participant Sample

Hanke and Jonkmann carried out two online surveys of undergraduate students at the university. The study received approval from the university's ethics committee, and informed consent was obtained from all participants.

The final sample for the first survey included 632 students, and the second survey included 892 participants. Most participants were women, with an average age of about 33 years in the first study and 32 in the second. A substantial share of the students studied part-time or held jobs, which made them older than typical undergraduate samples.

In both studies, participants completed self-report questionnaires. Narcissistic admiration and rivalry were measured with the Narcissistic Admiration and Rivalry Questionnaire, which included nine statements for each trait, rated on a six-point scale.

In the first study, life satisfaction was assessed with the Satisfaction with Life Scale, and self-doubt was measured with a translated subscale of the Subjective Overachievement Scale. Student satisfaction was captured by five questions about the chosen field, academic support, lecturers, classes and overall contentment, averaged into one score.

In the second study, life satisfaction and mood level were measured with two subscales of the Habitual Subjective Well-Being Scale. Student satisfaction was measured with the short form of the Study Satisfaction Questionnaire, which covered coping with study-related stress, study conditions and study content.

The researchers preregistered their hypotheses and planned analyses. They then used path analysis to test how the traits were associated with several outcomes at once, while accounting for the overlap between admiration and rivalry.

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Rivalry Linked to Lower Well-Being and Satisfaction

Rivalry, the defensive side of narcissism, was linked to poorer well-being and lower academic satisfaction across the two studies. Admiration, the self-promoting side, was linked to better well-being and more positive views of certain academic experiences.

Students with higher rivalry scores reported lower life satisfaction in both studies. In the first study they also reported more self-doubt, while in the second study they reported lower mood levels.

In the first study, rivalry was also linked to lower overall academic satisfaction. In the second study, it was associated with less satisfaction with study content, study conditions and coping with academic stress.

Students with higher admiration scores reported greater life satisfaction and better mood, along with less self-doubt. After accounting for the overlap between the two traits, admiration predicted higher overall student satisfaction in the first study and greater satisfaction with study content in the second.

Real-World Impact for University Students

The findings suggest that the defensive side of narcissism is associated with weaker well-being among university students. The self-promoting side appears linked to better mood, greater life satisfaction and more positive academic views.

Because the studies measured associations rather than causes, the results describe how these traits relate to students' well-being and satisfaction. The participants were undergraduates at a single university, and the sample was older than typical undergraduate groups and largely female.

For universities, the results show that student satisfaction is tied not only to study conditions but also to how students manage their self-image. The second study showed that study content and coping with academic stress respond differently to each trait.