Narrow Approval for Aughton Housing Development Sparks Concerns Over Farmland Loss and Cumulative Impact

West Lancashire Council's planning committee approved a controversial plan for 122 new homes on farmland in Aughton by a narrow margin. Objectors warn the decision could lead to thousands of additional homes, straining local services and infrastructure, while council officers argue the development is well-designed and includes contributions to mitigate impacts.

Farmland in Aughton, near West Lancashire, has narrowly been approved for a new housing development, prompting disappointment among objectors. The decision has sparked concerns that it could pave the way for plans for hundreds more homes in the area.

Wain Homes North West has been given permission to build 122 homes on land east of Prescot Road, with West Lancashire Council's planning committee voting six in favour and five against. Supporters argue the development will help meet housing needs and is well-designed, but the application generated hundreds of objections focused on the loss of farmland, pressures on local health services, and traffic issues. Aughton councillors Gordon Johnson and Anne Marie Hughes highlighted these concerns.

Coun Johnson emphasized that the farmland should remain safeguarded for agriculture and noted the strain on the Aughton clinic and Ormskirk Hospital, which separately faces potential A&E service cuts. Although a financial contribution from the developer is intended to extend the health surgery, the existing clinic is small and on a restricted plot with no suitable nearby land for expansion.

He also criticized the lack of a proper pedestrian crossing, noting that a central reservation alone is insufficient for children and prams. He explained that planning laws require each application to be considered in isolation, preventing the committee from referencing cumulative impacts from other proposed estates in the area. If all the planned developments are approved, up to 1,500 new homes could be built, exacerbating existing pressures on land, the NHS, roads, and schools.

Coun Johnson observed that the farmland site might not have been considered for housing in the past, but central government housing targets have changed council priorities. He also pointed out there are already 640 houses for sale in the area that are not selling, questioning the need for more. Coun Hughes expressed disappointment at the permanent loss of agricultural land to meet arbitrary national targets.

Council planning officers supported the plan, stating that benefits would outweigh harms such as lost farmland, and that measures could protect soil and hedges. They recommended approval subject to an agreement and financial contributions, with Wain Homes set to pay over £500,000 towards open space, the health clinic, and other community needs





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Aughton Housing Development Prescot Road Farmland West Lancashire Council Planning Wain Homes Loss Of Agricultural Land Health Clinic Pressures Ormskirk Hospital Cumulative Housing Impact Councillors Objections Government Housing Targets

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