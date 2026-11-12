NASA Probe Hayabusa2 to Investigate Mysterious Object 1998 KY26

Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 will intercept object 1998 KY26 in 2031 to determine if it is a natural asteroid or lost Soviet satellite Phobos 1.

Scientists are deeply puzzled by the trajectory of near-Earth object 1998 KY26, a small celestial body that is accelerating in a manner inconsistent with standard gravitational forces. A new analysis conducted by aerospace engineers at the Georgia Institute of Technology confirms that natural internal mechanisms, such as outgassing ice, cannot explain this unexplained speed increase. The findings have reignited a significant debate regarding the true nature of this 36-foot-wide space object.

Natural Causes Ruled Out for Acceleration

Researchers Korbin Hansen and Masatoshi Hirabayashi published their study in the journal Icarus, demonstrating that the object is too warm to harbor the sublimating ice required to act as a natural rocket. Thermal models indicate that surface temperatures on 1998 KY26 average between -53°F and -78°F, which is far too warm for water ice to remain stable in the vacuum of space. Ice requires temperatures below -198°F to persist over long periods, effectively ruling out the dark comet theory. Consequently, the acceleration must stem from an external force or artificial source rather than internal geological activity.

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Theorized Identity as Lost Soviet Spacecraft

Harvard Professor Avi Loeb has proposed a controversial theory that 1998 KY26 is actually Phobos 1, a Soviet Union spacecraft launched in 1988. Loeb argues that the object's unusual brightness, rapid spin rate of once every 5.35 minutes, and size align with the dimensions of the lost probe. He suggests that solar radiation pressure, created by sunlight reflecting off the metal surfaces and solar panels of the craft, accounts for the observed acceleration. This hypothesis provides a mechanical explanation for the data that natural asteroid models cannot satisfy.

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Upcoming Interception by Hayabusa2 Probe

The Japanese space agency is preparing a critical mission to resolve this mystery using the Hayabusa2 spacecraft. Originally designed to visit the asteroid Ryugu, the probe has been repurposed to intercept 1998 KY26 in 2031. This maneuver will mark the first time a spacecraft from Earth successfully contacts and studies an object of such small size. Hayabusa2 will utilize its remaining fuel to adjust its orbit and approach the object, aiming to capture high-resolution imagery and spectral data.

Future Trajectories and Scientific Implications

While 1998 KY26 is currently situated 189 million miles from Earth, its orbital path will bring it much closer to our planet in the coming years. The object is projected to pass within 32 million miles of Earth in 2028, followed by an even closer approach of 10 million miles in 2039, according to the European Space Agency. If Hayabusa2 confirms the object is indeed a dehydrated asteroid, it will provide valuable insights into small body composition. However, if the evidence supports Loeb's theory, it would represent the first confirmed discovery of a lost human-made spacecraft orbiting the Sun.