NASA Scientist Claims Three Near-Death Experiences Revealed a Transcendent Reality

A NASA-affiliated oceanographer recounts her three near-death experiences, describing a state of pure consciousness beyond physical existence and challenging conventional views on death and consciousness.

A NASA -affiliated oceanographer has made a startling claim about her repeated encounters with death, asserting that she has experienced near-death states on three separate occasions—at ages two, 25, and 52—and each time encountered a profound, transcendent reality.

Ingrid Honkala, a 55-year-old marine scientist with a PhD and a career spanning collaborations with NASA and the US Navy, describes these experiences as moments of pure consciousness, free from fear, time, or physical constraint. Her first near-death experience occurred when she was just two years old, after falling into a tank of icy water in her home in Bogotá, Colombia.

Instead of succumbing to panic, she entered a state of deep calm, as if her awareness had detached from her body. She recalled seeing herself floating lifeless in the water while feeling an overwhelming sense of peace and connection to a vast, luminous intelligence. Remarkably, she claimed to have perceived her mother several blocks away and somehow communicated with her telepathically, a detail her mother later confirmed.

This experience left an indelible mark on her, erasing her fear of death and shaping her worldview. Honkala’s subsequent near-death experiences—one during a motorcycle crash at 25 and another during a surgical procedure at 52—reinforced the same phenomenon: a dissociation from her physical form and an immersion in a state of pure awareness, devoid of time, fear, or individuality. Each time, she described entering a realm of interconnected consciousness, filled with light, clarity, and an unshakable sense of peace.

While skeptics attribute such experiences to neurological responses under extreme stress, Honkala argues that they point to a deeper reality—one where consciousness persists beyond physical death. She now views death not as an end but as a transition, a shift in the continuum of existence. Despite her extraordinary claims, Honkala has maintained a rigorous scientific career, using her experiences to fuel her curiosity about the nature of reality.

In her upcoming book, *Dying to See the Light: A Scientist's Guide to Reawakening*, she explores the intersection of science and spirituality, suggesting that both fields may be approaching the same fundamental questions from different perspectives. Her story challenges conventional views on consciousness and mortality, sparking debate about what truly happens when we die





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