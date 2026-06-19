NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway Draws 1.66 Million Viewers on Prime Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Prime Sports drew 1.66 million viewers, down 11 percent year-over-year. The broadcast peaked at 2.30 million viewers, up six percent over the peak viewership quarter hour in 2025.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Prime Sports drew 1.66 million viewers according to Nielsen's Big Data + Panel measurement, down 11 percent year-over-year.

The broadcast peaked from 4:00 to 4:15 p.m. at 2.30 million viewers, up six percent over the peak viewership quarter hour in 2025. The Prime Sports post-race show averaged 1.03 million viewers, up from 29 percent last year. The NASCAR O'Reilly Series drew 1.11 million viewers on Saturday for The CW Network, up 28 percent from this same weekend last year, but down from the 1.12 million viewers the Pocono race drew for The CW on June 21, 2025.

Through four races, NASCAR on Prime is averaging 2.29M viewers, up +5% vs. the comparable four-race average on Prime Video. NASCAR on Prime is attracting an increase of +11% among viewers 55+ vs. last year's comparable four-race average on Prime. The median age of NASCAR on Prime audiences is 57.9, more than five years younger than audiences watching NASCAR Cup Series races on linear channels this season





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Raceway Prime Sports Viewership Racing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin Magnussen expects "intense introduction" to NASCAR in Cup debutMagnussen will drive for Trackhouse Racing at the San Diego street course this weekend, and is excited to take on 'one of the most iconic racing series in the world'

Read more »

Jesse Love Signs with Wood Brothers Racing for 2027 NASCAR Cup Season2025 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love, 21, will drive the No. 21 car for Wood Brothers Racing in the 2027 Cup Series. Love has won three Xfinity races and made seven Cup starts with Richard Childress Racing, where he will finish the 2026 season before moving to Wood Brothers.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Every team at the World Cup ranked after one gameAll 48 teams at the World Cup have now played once. BBC Sport's experts have ranked them all, from best to worst. Who is top? Not defending champions Argentina.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Uzbekistan - Asia's 'heartbreak' team finally reach the World CupAfter years of near-misses, Uzbekistan will make their debut

Read more »