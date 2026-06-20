NASCAR Cup Series Practice Reveals Tire Challenges and Rising Favorite

During Friday's Cup Series practice at the San Diego street course, drivers faced severe tire wear and heavy marbles, with Shane Van Gisbergen emerging as the favorite thanks to his tire-saving expertise.

NASCAR Cup Series competitors took to the temporary street circuit at Naval Air Station North Beach in San Diego for a 50-minute practice session on Friday.

Unlike the chaotic Craftsman Truck Series event earlier in the day, the Cup practice was largely procedural, with drivers focusing on learning the 3.4-mile layout. However, the session revealed significant challenges, particularly concerning tire wear. Multiple drivers reported that rear tires degraded rapidly, with one competitor noting that after only six or seven laps, the tires were completely gone.

The consensus was that drivers get only one and a half good laps on a set before the grip fades, making long runs difficult. The issue is not expected to cause failures from lack of air, but rather a loss of control forcing early pit stops. The track, composed of at least five different aggregates, saw marbles accumulate heavily on the most abrasive sections, further complicating driving.

The groove remained narrow, and the marbles created a visible boundary of the racing line. Drivers expressed nervousness about the marbles effect on passing, as driving over them would rob grip for the next corner. One driver compared the phenomenon to IndyCar races on street courses, where getting off line to pass leads to crashes.

Another noted that while the track may widen during the race due to restarts and multiple cars, being off line by even a small margin could be detrimental. The concern is that if marbles persist into Sunday's race, the track will remain narrow, limiting passing opportunities. Despite these challenges, some drivers enjoyed the circuit, describing it as more flowing than expected. The tire fall off is massive, requiring strategic management throughout the race.

Teams will have to carefully plan pit stops to avoid running out of grip during long green flag runs. The unique surface and high abrasiveness are expected to be key factors in the race outcome. Shane Van Gisbergen emerged as a clear favorite after practice. The three-time Supercars champion, who has won two of the three Cup Series races on street courses, was eighth fastest overall but nearly a full second quicker than anyone else over a five-lap average.

His expertise in preserving tire life over extended runs was highlighted by competitors. One driver noted that Van Gisbergen excels in the longevity of keeping his tires on the car for long periods, which will be crucial given the tire allotment. Another driver acknowledged that Van Gisbergen likely makes up time in two or three specific sections of the track.

However, Van Gisbergen himself downplayed the expectations, stating that it disrespects his competition to be considered the overwhelming favorite. He emphasized that many drivers have the pure pace to win, and that NASCAR's strategy elements expand the pool of potential winners. The practice session also provided a glimpse of the track's character. The surface transitions between different aggregates, creating variable grip levels.

Drivers reported that the concrete pad areas from Turn 10 to Turn 16 were particularly prone to marbles and dust. The narrow groove demanded precision, and any deviation could lead to contact with the walls or losing time. The street circuit layout includes tight corners, long straights, and elevation changes, reminiscent of classic street tracks. The combination of tire degradation and marbles will likely define the race strategy.

Teams will need to balance aggression with conservation, as overheating tires or running over marbles can end a run prematurely. The championship implications add to the intensity, as drivers jockey for playoff positions. Overall, the practice session set the stage for a challenging race where tire management and track positioning will be paramount. Shane Van Gisbergen's performance suggests he could dominate, but the unpredictable nature of street courses and NASCAR's variables mean anything can happen on Sunday.

The race promises to be a test of skill, strategy, and adaptability





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NASCAR Cup Series San Diego Street Race Tire Wear Shane Van Gisbergen

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